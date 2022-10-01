‘Jan. 6 was…’: Peter Thiel-backed conservative dating app prompts are exactly what you’d expect

A conservative dating app funded by Peter Thiel launched on Friday. The Right Stuff is marketed as an app “for conservatives to connect in authentic and meaningful ways. Other dating apps have gone woke. We bring people together with shared values and similar passions.” It was founded by John McEntee, who worked as an aide to former President Donald Trump.

The Right Stuff (not to be confused with a neo-Nazi blog of the same name) became the source of jokes like “swipe white” and “the Reich Stuff” from the moment it was announced. Its official launch has prompted a fresh round of mockery over its hype video and the prompts it gives users as they create profiles.

“January 6th was…” reads one prompt. Another says, “My favorite liberal lie is…” Twitter user @SAFandthecity jokingly replied “the female orgasm.”

One person suggested a possible prompt could be, “Tide pods or chicken with NyQuil?”

The Right Stuff’s promotional video consists of an all female cast describing their ideal mate. Their desired qualities include “conservative,” “someone who wants to have kids,” “the alpha male vibe,” and “no Democrats.”

The wait is finally over! pic.twitter.com/8POlHDRyYS — The Right Stuff (@daterightstuff) September 30, 2022

Some had a hard time believing that most young women looking for love would be content with the type of relationship dynamic this ad suggests.

“Wait until their masculine conservative says, ‘When I want your opinion, I’ll ask for it.’ Calls you every day at noon to ask ‘What’s for supper?’ And tells you how his Mother did it,” @Iwillnotfall tweeted.

One Twitter user observed that the Right Stuff is basically the dating app version of a safe space for right-wingers. There is some truth to that description.

Founder McEntee wrote in Newsweek that he was inspired to create it based on how difficult it was to find someone to date when he worked for Trump. He believes it’s essentially impossible for people to date across the political aisle.

“I have nothing against Democrats, they are part of our country, but I believe we just see things way too differently to be romantically involved. We don’t agree on any major issues, not a single one,” he wrote. (Though such relationships are rare, they do exist, such as James Carville and Mary Matalin.)

Many people brought jokes about type of people who would sign up for the Right Stuff and what their beliefs might consist of.

And they will be angry with the lack and quality of women. — Heidi Finan (@hkfinan) September 30, 2022

“Let’s connect to hate immigrants and women’s rights,” @marcusnyce quipped.

Another joked, “Someone said they’re trying to build a domestic terrorist database.”