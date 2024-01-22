Supporters of Donald Trump are accusing Alex Soros, the son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, of making a cryptic assassination threat against the former president.

The accusations came on Sunday after Soros shared an article from the Atlantic to his account on X. Titled “The Great Normalization,” the article details crime and inflation statistics over the past year.

“Last year, the crime and inflation crises largely evaporated,” Soros said. “So did the leading theories about what had caused them.”

Yet the image used for the article, an illustration that combines stock photos of a bullet hole in glass and a hand holding a wad of cash, was immediately deemed as suspicious by Trump’s fans.

Specifically, Trump supporters noted that the money in the photo came out to $47 in total. And given their belief that Trump will win the 2024 presidential election and become the 47th commander in chief, conspiracy theories about the illustration exploded.

“Is it just me or does the bullet hole and the use of 47 dollars come across as a threat towards Trump’s life from Soros, Jr.,” one user wrote.

Prominent conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, a vocal supporter of the former president, also accused Soros of “inciting violence” against Trump.

“A bullet hole through broken car glass and $47 in cash,” Loomer wrote. @AlexanderSoros is inciting violence against President Trump.”

Many Trump supporters feverishly tagged the accounts belonging to X owner Elon Musk, the FBI, and the CIA, in an effort to report the post.

Some, including promoters of the QAnon conspiracy theory, even called for Soros to be thrown in jail.

“Why isn’t this clown in jail? This is a direct threat against a Secret Service protected person and a former President of the US AND the current GOP Frontrunner,” a user named Capitol Jester wrote. “Those aren’t three reasons valid enough for the elites to be jailed???”

But as previously mentioned, Soros was not responsible for creating the image and had merely shared an article. The Daily Dot reached out to Soros to ask about the backlash to his post but did not receive a reply by press time.

The image, according to its caption in the article, was put together by the Atlantic with two stock images from Getty. An inquiry to the Atlantic by the Daily Dot also went unanswered.

The allegations were further amplified by the conspiratorial blog the Gateway Pundit, which sternly stated: “They want him gone – no matter the cost.”

“The globalist elites are in a panic,” the blog added. “Trump is the greatest threat to their power over humanity in the civilized world. Something must be done.”

In reality, there’s no evidence that the Atlantic chose the two stock images to cryptically threaten Trump. Trump supporters, however, are totally convinced that the magazine and Soros are plotting to end Trump’s life.