shaun king on BET's black coffee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cU5xPtUmm9A

Shaun King temporarily deactivates his social media accounts—and Twitter couldn’t be happier

‘Is grifting season finally over?’

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

IRL

Published Jul 18, 2021

Shaun King, who rose to fame for pursuing justice on behalf of Black Americans, deleted his Twitter account over the weekend. He also made his Instagram private—noting there that he’s taking a social media break “for the rest of July.” 

Featured Video Hide

Some people previously speculated that he may have been suspended by Twitter, but a spokesperson for the app confirmed to the Daily Dot that King deactivated himself. Now, it appears we know why.

Advertisement Hide

King has long been the subject of controversy. He’s earned a reputation as a grifter by some families of people killed by police and has been accused of pocketing money supposedly raised for the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Just last month, Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, called King an “imposter that can not be trusted.” The comment came after King published details of a private conversation between the two. 

Plus, King has faced heat for launching and fundraising for projects that were abruptly shut down before completion. In 2011, he raised thousands of dollars to reportedly climb seven mountains; the trip was abandoned just four days into his training. Two years later, he charged people nearly $50 to teach them how to plan their lives. But various reports show he did not follow through with his commitments. 

On top of this, he’s faced allegations that he’s misrepresenting his race (King claims to be biracial) or passed as a Black man when he’s actually white. 

Advertisement Hide

Because of all this, many users rejoiced at his leaving the social media apps. 

“Y’all do not let Jeffrey Shaun King fool you. He is going to come back bigger, badder, and whiter than ever,” user @DrVirgo1981 tweeted. “And with a new grift to boot.”

Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide

Today’s top stories

‘So unorganized and unprofessional’: TikToker urges people not to sell their car to CarMax
Video: Cop yells ‘You’re about to die, my friend!’ before fatally shooting man in police station
‘Now he’ll think twice before doing that to another girl’: TikTok shows man putting hands around woman’s neck, her boyfriend decides to return the favor
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 18, 2021, 10:51 am CDT

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels