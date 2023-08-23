‘He looks like my dog when he in trouble’: Rudy Giuliani’s mugshot becomes instant meme

Individuals charged in Fulton County’s sprawling case against former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election have begun surrendering themselves to authorities.

Trump is expected to turn himself in tomorrow. Today, the second-most high-profile defendant, Rudy Giuliani, arrived at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for his booking.

Guiliani, along with Trump, was hit with racketeering charges for conspiring to flip Georgia from President Joe Biden to Trump, despite the vote going in Biden’s favor.

And while people are eagerly awaiting Trump’s mugshot, Giuliani’s was just released to the internet’s delight.

Giuliani’s bond was set at $150,000.

Rudy Giuliani Mugshot

The image, of a grim-faced former prosecutor and mayor being forced to submit to the authorities, lit up the anti-Trump internet in glee.

“I never realized until now how much of my life has been spent waiting for a Rudy Giuliani mug shot,” wrote one person.

“He looks like my dog when he in trouble,” said another.

“t-shirt design printing machines currently overheating across all five boroughs,” joked another, referencing how New York City residents who may not view Giuliani’s time as mayor fondly might enjoy the image and rep it proudly.

Alongside Giuliani, other indicted members of Trump’s cohort, like Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, also turned themselves in today.

Still, people are trying not to get too excited. They’re waiting for the big reveal when Trump is booked tomorrow.

“I might have to call out from work tomorrow for the Trump mugshot,” said one user.