‘Italian men use them all their lives’: Rudy Giuliani’s thoughts on ethnicity and penis size draw widespread disgust

Rudy Giuliani’s former assistant, Noelle Dunphy, filed a lawsuit against him earlier this year alleging sexual abuse, harassment, and wage theft.

At the time, her claims were sensational and shocking. Now, they’ve been backed up by additional evidence she’s submitted to the court.

Audio transcripts filed by Dunphy yesterday include new comments on a number of lewd and inappropriate subjects that left even the most jaded internet users retching.

Giuliani, according to the filing, had an interesting opinion on penis size and ethnicity.

“Jewish men have small c*cks because they can’t use them after they get married,” Giuliani, who’s known as America’s mayor, said. “Whereas the Italian men use them all their lives so they get bigger.”

The certified transcripts were filed by Dunphy after Giuliani denied ever having made “atrocious statements about various racial and ethnic groups.”

He also seemed to believe that Moses’ parting of the Red Sea wasn’t all that impressive, and that it happened more than once

“Jews. They want to go through that freaking Passover all the time. Man, oh, man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. Okay, the Red Sea parted. Big deal. Not the first time that happened.”

He also declared his sovereign claim over Dunphy’s breasts

“Your tits belong to me … Nobody else can get near these, okay? I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?”

In response, Twitter user @theliamnissan dubbed Giuliani “one creepy-ass little goblin.”

Rudy Giuliani is one creepy-ass little goblin pic.twitter.com/0O3AHB7nmE — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) August 2, 2023

“I’m never clicking on another article about him again as long as I live,” @PettyLupone said. “Disgusting ass lowlife.”

Yeah y’all are just gonna have to tell me what becomes of Rudy Giuliani because I’m never clicking on another article about him again as long as I live. Disgusting ass lowlife. — Renee (@PettyLupone) August 2, 2023

“This is Rudy Giuliani’s 9/11” joked @RobDenBleyker, co-creator of the web-comic Cyanide & Happiness.

I don't say this lightly: this is Rudy Giuliani's 9/11 https://t.co/q8xdQT6PBg — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) August 2, 2023

Giuliani was mayor of New York during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, and some, like the 280,000-strong International Association of Fire Fighters, say he tried to build a national political career off it.

When Giuliani ran for president in 2007, then-candidate Joe Biden joked that “there’s only three things he [needs] to make … a sentence: a noun and a verb and 9/11.”

He has since reemerged as a lawyer for former President Donald Trump and has defended the president for the past several years.

But last night, he was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the recent conspiracy charge against Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

And now he’s having his raunchy pillow talk and interesting views on penis-size leaked.

Quite the 24 hours.