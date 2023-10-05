‘I love those heels’: TikTokers think they’ve found the hidden wedge shoe Ron DeSantis is being accused of wearing

Presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron Desantis (R) has faced a lot of speculation on the internet over whether he wears heeled boots and hidden lifts to make himself look taller—and now some people think they can tell what shoe he’s wearing to achieve the effect.

Discussion was sparked again when DeSantis went on Bill Maher’s show Real Time with Bill Maher over the weekend, with users on Reddit and X trading theories about what his height really is.

Now, TikTokers think they’ve figured out what type of boot he’s wearing.

In a video posted on Wednesday with the caption “slay queen,” and the hashtags #mallgothfashion, #parisfashionweek, and #y2kaesthetic among others, DeSantis is shown sitting smiling and laughing with Maher.

“Tell me he’s not wearing hidden heels” reads the text over the video.

The video includes an image with a yellow outline over DeSantis’ leg and foot purporting to show how the wedge rise works to make him look taller by forcing him up onto his tip-toes.

Another close-up shot shows him separating his feet to show a cowboy heel and a scrunch around his ankle—like he does have his foot pushed up by a wedge. The heel of the boot also seems to not move as something juts out way above where an ankle should be.

The video then cuts to a still image of a pair of black ClassicSter Womens Hidden Wedge Booties Faux Suede High Heel Ankle Boots.

Another video, which also cited the ClassicSter, questioned how DeSantis appeared taller than former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Hayley at the most recent Republican debate, despite them both being listed online as approximately the same height, and Hayley appearing to wear heels.

The heel height on those shoes is 4.33 inches, according to its product description on Amazon, and it boasts “padded insoles” and claims to be “super comfortable.

The boots DeSantis are wearing don’t look exactly like the ones in the photo—Ron’s are more glossy, pointy, and patterned, but that didn’t stop TikTokers from commenting on the resemblance.

“people should show up to his public events and tell him ‘I love your heels!’ ‘I love those wedges!’” commented @spinningdaisies on TikTok.

“why are they the same thin pleather as those boots Torrid sold in like 2010” asked @usernamecatisntavailable.

“He’s just new boot goofin,” said @meganfaldet.