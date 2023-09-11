‘Booger Bob’: DeSantis’ snotty 9/11 memorial moment grosses out viewers, reminds people how often he wipes his nose in public

A video of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla.) wiping his nose and then holding his hand next to his mouth led to accusations on X he was semi-discreetly eating his own boogers at a tribute to the victims of 9/11.

It also prompted X users to discuss other times DeSantis has wiped his nose in very public locations.

The latest booger incident came at a memorial service for the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan.

Trump supporters mocked DeSantis for the video, viewing it as not only gross, but also just more evidence of a flailing campaign that’s going nowhere.

“Rob DeSantis……Wiping his boogers & shaking hands in NY,” commented @miguelifornia on X.

Wiping his boogers & shaking hands in NY pic.twitter.com/XyndiL9EGM — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) September 11, 2023

“That does not appear very hygienic,” replied @TheRealHershe. “He better keep clear of any blacklights.”

“WATCH: Ron DeSantis can’t stop eating his boogers,” declared @TheMagaHulk.

“Ron DeSantis went from a highly respected governor to Booger Bob in about 6 months,” said @StucknDaMid. “I like Ron DeSantis so I’m giving feedback here to help. Money cannot buy you love with MAGA. Drop out and start the process of earning back respect.”

“Man, Ron DeSantis was totally unprepared for the smoke he was going to get going to the national stage,” said @NarrativeFilter. “There was also that time Ted Cruz ate a booger on TV. The curse of Trump is for real.”

During the March 2016 Republican presidential primary campaign debate, Cruz appeared to eat a booger off his lip while speaking. Cruz went on to lose the nomination by a large margin to Trump.

It’s not the first time DeSantis has been mocked on X for blowing his nose in public then doing something gross.

X user @miguelifornia posted a video of DeSantis at the Iowa State Fair in the middle of August showing DeSantis wiping his nose before touching a man’s white baseball cap with the same hand.

“I’ve never seen someone touch his nose as much as Desantis does,” @SJWilliams123 commented. “It’s gross.”

@migueliforn posted another video in early September, showing DeSantis wiping his nose while President Joe Biden spoke in front of him after Hurricane Ian.

Flashback to the last time they met pic.twitter.com/Ai5RvsvmNW — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) September 2, 2023

Another video showed DeSantis wiping his nose before shaking a reporter from the Weather Channel’s hand.

“Wipe nose, wipe boogers, shake hands – Rob DeSantis is gross,” @miguelifornia commented.

Wipe nose, wipe boogers, shake hands – Rob DeSantis is gross pic.twitter.com/Rj8FTXwQk3 — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) September 2, 2023

“It’s obviously a compulsive behavior,” replied @KimmarieHD.

“I dont understand why a Presidential Candidate has so many booger/nose/face problems,” added @AnimalFarm704.

X user @TomWatleyMD summed it up with a simple question: “Why does Desantis eat his boogers!!?”