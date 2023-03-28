‘I think I reported 7 or 8’: Woman trawls conservative dating stuff the Right Stuff to find Jan. 6 rioters, report to FBI

A TikToker has gone viral after she claimed to make a burner account on the conservative dating app Right Stuff specifically to target and report men who attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Caitlin Berg said she made a fake account with a “yeehaw-d version” of her name to “pretend to be this conservative girl” so she could talk to conservative men about sex and “scare them.” But, Berg soon learned that there was a better way to troll right-wing men.

“There were so many men on that app who were at January 6 and had pictures of it that I started screenshotting their profiles, matching, asking their last name, and then sending their information to the FBI,” she said in the video. “I think I reported 7 or 8 guys.”

Berg’s video has over 12,000 likes and nearly 150,000 views.

In a follow-up, Berg said she got a referral code for the app from the company itself by using a fake name—Keightlynne Brandy—to guilt the company into offering her a code.

“I just joined from NYC, but I don’t have any friends on the app and can’t get referred,” her email to Right Stuff said. “As a new New Yorker, I would love the chance to meet like-minded individuals in such a liberal city.”

Berg said she received a referral code within 24 hours.

Right Stuff launched late last year and was founded by a former Trump administration official and backed by tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

Late last year, another TikToker pointed out that the app could be a honeypot for FBI agents investigating the Capitol riot.

One person who reviewed the app said that it had a prompt about attending Jan. 6.

Commenters were quick to side with Berg in her quest to report men from Right Stuff.

“Thank you for your service,” one user said.

“A true American hero,” wrote another.

Right Stuff reportedly goes unused in Washington dating circles and has seen its download numbers decrease in recent months.

But Berg’s video may spark a new interest in the app—just not from the group the company hoped to attract.