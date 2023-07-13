‘Oddly perfectly appropriate metaphor’: Report of weaponized fart at RFK Jr. dinner is an apt meme for his campaign

The internet is gassed up over a New York Post report detailing how a press dinner hosted by Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was derailed by two raucous guests—and weaponized flatulence.

“The press dinner is a metaphor for his entire campaign,” commented comedian Walter Masterson.

According to Page Six, the unfortunate exchange involved former gossip columnist Doug Dechert and art critic Anthony Haden-Guest, who got into a tiff after Dechert loudly denounced climate change as a “hoax.”

“Shut up!” said Haden-Guest, who also reportedly called Dechert a “miserable blob.”

But Dechert did not shut up and continued going off about the climate change “scam,” prompting Haden-Guest to continue casting insults from across the table.

According to the report, Dechert then let out an audible fart and declared “I’m farting!”

“The room, which included a handful of journalists as well as Kennedy’s campaign manager, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, was stunned, seemingly unsure about whether Dechert was farting at Haden-Guest personally or at the very notion of global warming,” writes Page Six’s Mara Siegler.

Dechert apologized to Page Six the next day when asked for comment, saying that he is sorry for “using my flatulence as a medium of public commentary in your presence.”

The Page Six report has captivated the internet, with many calling it a good metaphor for Kennedy’s far-fetched bid to oust President Joe Biden.

One Twitter user called the press dinner “an oddly perfectly appropriate metaphor for RFK Jr.’s entire shtick.”

I feel like we all have to read about this flatulent and irate press dinner, which is an oddly perfectly appropriate metaphor for RFK Jr’s entire shtick.



Robert F. Kennedy Jr. press dinner explodes in war of words and farting https://t.co/TN2EDuPHMc — Aparna Nair (@DisabilityStor1) July 13, 2023

“Page 6 just bagged their first pulitzer,” joked another journalist.

Page 6 just bagged their first pulitzer https://t.co/dGgEA4w9Dh — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) July 13, 2023

Best dispatch from Campaign 2024 until proven otherwise. https://t.co/IUrOuqqwjW — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) July 13, 2023

This may be the best article about anything I have ever read. https://t.co/wiORgFhfHA — Michael Schulman (@MJSchulman) July 13, 2023

This is basically Conor Roy’s campaign.



https://t.co/r5wv0w4vBm — Seyward Darby (@seywarddarby) July 13, 2023

This incident, I think, sums up everything about @RobertKennedyJr and his campaign.😂https://t.co/rLUOkKEMiB — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) July 13, 2023

Kennedy trails Biden in polls by more than 50 points as he continues to push conspiracies about vaccine safety, 5G, and more. All while doing shirtless pushups.