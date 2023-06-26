‘Federal agents masquerading as racists’: Proud Boys, neo-Nazi clash at LGBTQ event leads to college grad’s doxing

Accusations are running amok following a clash between members of the far-right Proud Boys and individuals reportedly tied to the neo-Nazi group Rose City Nationalists.

Internet sleuths have latched onto video of the incident—and subsequent unmasking of several Rose City Nationalists—leading to one recent college graduate taking to Instagram to proclaim his innocence after being doxed.

Video of the incident shows Proud Boys yelling expletives and pushing back Rose City Nationalists during a counterprotest at an LGBTQ+ pride event in Oregon City, Oregon on Saturday. The Rose City Nationalists was created by a current Patriot Front member Casey Knuteson, according to the Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium.

Leaked chats from Patriot Front reveal Knuteson was critical of the Proud Boys, who weren’t far-right enough for his tastes.

Proud Boys could be heard calling them “racist” as they yelled at them to “get the fuck out.”

The confrontation then became physical and resulted in Proud Boys pulling down the face coverings of several Rose City Nationalists, who then left.

Footage from a protest in Oregon City, Oregon yesterday. Rose City Nationalists (white nationalist group) decides to push into area where they were unwelcome. When told to leave, they refused and got physical. Proud Boys fought back and removed their masks, and them, from the… pic.twitter.com/o4vOG5pf9h — HoneyBadgerMom (@hunnybadgermom) June 25, 2023

As the incident circulated online, some conservatives online alleged that the Rose City Nationalists were not a far-right group but feds in costume.

Members of the Patriot Front have long been accused of being a part of a federal-level infiltration plot by those on the right. Since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, nearly every right-wing group has faced the same accusation.

“Same outfit. Same look. Same MO,” tweeted one user on Sunday.

Feds on Jan6 and Patriot Front aka feds



Same outfit. Same look. Same MO pic.twitter.com/2aynJ2j5Ji — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) June 25, 2023

“Real MAGA vs. FED MAGA,” another captioned the Oregon City clash.

Right-wing internet sleuths worked to identify those who were unmasked by the Proud Boys, with many implying they didn’t look like your typical neo-Nazi.

“These are either federal agents masquerading as racists [or] leftists masquerading as far right,” tweeted one user.

Two unmasked members of Patriot Front.



These are either federal agents masquerading as racists



-OR-



Leftists masquerading as far right



Do you know who these people are? pic.twitter.com/ZqcPoEI1qs — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) June 25, 2023

According to the local CBS affiliate KOIN, two people were arrested for disorderly conduct in relation to clashes with Proud Boys.

Some internet sleuths have alleged one of the unmasked protesters is a recent college graduate, Benjamin Brody, with several conspiracists linking his political science studies and aspirations of working for the government to the unsupported fed theory.

Elon Musk even jumped into the fray on Monday, replying to a post about the event, saying, “Always remove their masks.”

In a video shared Monday, Brody denied the allegations, saying “I’m being confused with someone who looks similar to me and I’ve never been to Oregon City for any protest whatsoever.”

“All these accusations are kind of just crazy and incorrect … my family and I are just being harassed completely, and I would be more than happy to clear up any confusion if necessary,” Brody added. “You know this is just so ridiculous and I really just can’t believe this is happening to me right now, guys.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brody.