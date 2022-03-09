Parler is selling CryptoTrump NFTs, which despite the name, can be bought with a credit card

Parler has entered the political non-fungible token (NFT) market with a line featuring former President Donald Trump.

The social media platform that’s popular with some far-right figures is selling NFTs via its DeepRedSky marketplace. Parler’s NFTs are based on the Solana blockchain.

Parler says that each NFT in its initial offering, the CryptoTrump Club, comprises a “combination of 97 hand-drawn Trump attributes.”

The CryptoTrump NFTs are cartoon likenesses of Trump wearing a variety of costumes and accessories. There’s a pirate Trump wearing an eyepatch; a winking cowboy Trump using an American flag as a towel during a round of golf; Trump with a gold crown and diamond “45” necklace that looks like a prop from a 1980s rap video; a shirtless Trump decked out in a paisley sport coat, throwback 3D glasses, and a laurel wreath by the seaside; and more.

In spite of what the name implies, you can buy a CryptoTrump NFT with a credit card, according to Parler’s press release.

Since March 1, Parler says it’s sold more than half of the CryptoTrumps initially offered. It intends to eventually expand the inventory to 10,000. The CryptoTrumps currently available range in price from $500 to $2,750.

George Farmer, Parler’s chief executive officer, declined to tell Forbes who designed the CryptoTrump line. He reportedly did say that it wasn’t Trump.

Farmer also didn’t answer questions about the fees Parler collects from each sale, only saying that it’s higher than the 2.5% charged by the largest NFT marketplace.

Farmer told Forbes they also hope to work with 50-100 brands to create their own NFTs.

“DeepRedSky will feature creators who share the values of freedom of expression and protection from Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government,” Parler said in a release.

There are benefits beyond ownership for those who purchase a Trump NFT, Parler says. In a text sent Tuesday night, prospective buyers were promised “access to private events, giveaways & exclusive chats with MAGA influencers.”

People received this text about Parler’s NFTs on Tuesday night

DeepRedSky didn’t respond to an email seeking comment and asking if it sent the texts.

Parler doesn’t just want to sell Trump NFTs, it wants to create a virtual community: the MAGAverse.

CryptoTrump Club’s Facebook page describes it as an “NFT collection of the 45th President of the United States of America where your NFT grants you membership to the MAGAverse.”

The page includes a link to the CryptoTrump Discord server where the “roadmap” of its grand plan is described in further detail. In the first of three phases, they intend to leverage influencers “to skyrocket floor prices,” “produce epic custom” hats and sweatshirts for members, and give said members opportunities to “connect with and be recognized by key celebrities on social media.”

Then they plan to move on to hosting events around the country, give members chances to win tickets to “political events such as the GOP Convention,” and sell more Trump NFTs.

For the final phase, Parler wants to buy some land—virtual land in a virtual world, that is.

“Purchase a plot of land in Decentraland—only accessible to members,” the plan states.

On this, the MAGAverse Decentraland plot, Parler plans to host “metaverse events.”

Some of the 75 members of the CryptoTrump Discord channel are nevertheless skeptical.

“Are these NFTs gonna actually be worth anything? Cause I don’t really have $500 to spend on an NFT,” one commented on Monday, followed by a crying emoji.

More are excited to buy their very own Trump NFT and become part of the MAGAverse.

“Halfway folks!!” charterbus3 posted Wednesday afternoon. “Get on the bus before the doors close!!”