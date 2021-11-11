New York Times’ sympathetic Kyle Rittenhouse tweet has Twitter ‘lionizing’ famous killers

The New York Times is getting taken to the internet woodshed over a tweet about Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse is currently on trial for killing two and wounding a third during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is pleading not guilty by reason of self-defense.

Today, the Times published a brief profile of the accused teen killer. Its tweet and the article have been resoundingly panned.

“Kyle Rittenhouse, who has idolized law enforcement since he was young, arrived in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, with at least one mission: to play the role of police officer and medic,” the Times’ tweet of the article reads. “The night would end with him fatally shooting two men and wounding another.”

Twitter users jumped on it. They felt the Times’ was much too sympathetic in its description of the now-18-year-old who crossed state lines with an illegally acquired AR-15 to play cop during civil rights protests over police gunning down a Black man. (Blake was shot seven times in the back. He survived, but was paralyzed.)

More than one commenter opined that it could’ve been written by Rittenhouse’s legal team.

“Honestly thought this was an op-ed by Rittenhouse’s defense attorney, before clicking on it to find out it is hard-‘news’ article written by @nytimes ‘journalists,’” economist David Rothschild commented on the Times’ tweet.

“Did Kyle’s attorneys write this?” Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah tweeted.

Numerous people claimed they were canceling their subscription to the Times as a result.

Just cancelled mine 5 mins ago as well for this same bs. — Karla Real (@Leobasita) November 11, 2021

The general vibe in comments was that the Times grossly mischaracterized the narrative. One person accused the outlet of “lionizing a predator.”

“My kid wanted to be a medic for Halloween but I couldn’t find him an AR-15 in time,” comedian Maria Bartholdi tweeted.

Why don’t you just change your name to the New York Enquirer and drop the pretense? pic.twitter.com/DnKccuwbBV — Full Metal Finch (@FullMetalFinch) November 11, 2021

“Kyle Rittenhouse was just a little boy playing cops & robbers when a whoopsie happened…”

—The New York Times — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) November 11, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down his most iconic racist murders with the New York Times https://t.co/SZ18TQ77WS — Jacob P Turchi (@Jacob_Turchi) November 11, 2021

As the blowback intensified, the tweet became a meme.

“NYT, circa 1945: ‘Adolf Hitler, who has idolized artists since he was young, arrived in Berlin in 1913, with at least one mission: to better his country. The war would end with him fatally gassing numerous men and wounding others,’” @MooseMustache tweeted mockingly.

Jeffery Dahmer, a young man who grew up in Wisconsin. A shy, polite, loner who lived with his grandmother. Jeffery liked to go bar-hopping — where he occasionally brought home people for dinner. https://t.co/51zwycJnm3 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 11, 2021

"Osama Bin Laden, who dreamed of becoming a pilot, never made his dream come true. Or did he?" – NY Times Normalization Section — Falling Wallenda (@fallingwallenda) November 11, 2021

Ted Bundy, who had admired and idolized women his whole life, arrived in Florida… — wheatus (@wheatus) November 11, 2021

John Wilkes Booth, who has idolized theater since he was young, arrived at The Ford Theater with at least one mission: to catch a show from the balcony https://t.co/w0rsIKwcsG — 🦃OFFICIAL TURKEY BASTER😎 (@KennyDeForest) November 11, 2021

Timothy McViegh, who loved the military since he was young, arrived in Oaklahoma city on April 19, 95, with a U-haul truck and a dream. He ended up making Gardening supplies explode, killing 168 people and made a whole office building quite messy. https://t.co/xhtGgm86q6 — Titus (@TitusNation) November 11, 2021

Charles Manson, who loved dune buggies and idolized The Beatles, arrived in Los Angeles with dreams of recording success. A thwarted record deal and an address mix-up led to him expressing his grievances in a way that many have issues with. https://t.co/TaMkZHlS51 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 11, 2021

Rittenhouse’s trial continues today.