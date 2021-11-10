Twitter erupts into debate after Rittenhouse begins crying at trial

Twitter erupted into widespread debate on Wednesday after Kyle Rittenhouse began crying during his trial.

Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two people and injured a third at a protest in Wisconsin last year, appeared to break into tears after recalling the fatal incident on the witness stand.

Kyle Rittenhouse cries while testifying pic.twitter.com/ZyIn1pt6Za — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2021

The moment immediately became a political football, with users both opposed and supportive of Rittenhouse weighing in.

Many accused Rittenhouse of expressing fake emotions, arguing that no actual tears were present. Some images do show Rittenhouse tearing up.

“Kyle Rittenhouse makes crying noises while his eyes mysteriously stay dry,” @fawfulfan wrote.

Kyle Rittenhouse makes crying noises while his eyes mysteriously stay dry. https://t.co/tTqSVySe0E — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) November 10, 2021

Others accused the defendant of looking over at the jury in an attempt to gauge whether his actions were being viewed as sympathetic.

“I love how he tried to sneak a look a the jury after he ‘broke down,'” @Sheckmastaflex said.

I love how he tried to sneak a look a the jury after he “broke down”. pic.twitter.com/LnpSFYq77e — Joe (@Sheckmastaflex) November 10, 2021

Numerous comparisons were made to Brett Kavanuagh, who likewise made an emotional display while speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2018.

“Did he attend the Brett KavaNO school of acting?” @dvillella quipped.

Did he attend the Brett KavaNO school of acting? pic.twitter.com/7AIDQoa2r2 — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) November 10, 2021

Several references were also made to pictures of Rittenhouse posing with others prior to his trial while wearing a T-shirt that read “free as fuck.”

But not everyone felt that Rittenhouse’s breakdown had been fabricated. Other users suggested that the defendant was being genuine and should be cleared of all charges.

“So awful. This poor young man,” @freedomfirst585 said. “End this farce now so this young man can heal and have a peaceful life.”

So awful. This poor young man. End this farce now so this young man can heal and have a peaceful life. https://t.co/IoR8EZrSMb — Anxiety Peace (@freedomfirst585) November 10, 2021

Others used the moment to attack the media and defend former President Donald Trump.

“This kid didn’t deserve this, this is heartbreaking to watch. I hope he sues every rotten media hack that tried to paint a picture of him that wasn’t true,” @CutshawTj said. “What has happened to us? Trump was right when he told us that Fake News is the true enemy of the people.”

This kid didn’t deserve this, this is heartbreaking to watch. I hope he sues every rotten media hack that tried to paint a picture of him that wasn’t true. What has happened to us? Trump was right when he told us that Fake News is the true enemy of the people. https://t.co/eGRKu8WqLt — TJ Cutshaw (@CutshawTj) November 10, 2021

The judge in the case went on to call for a 10-minute break in order to allow Rittenhouse to compose himself.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, has been charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety, and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.