‘Yeah, I’d start looking for another job ASAP’: Mike Lindell claims he’s promised employees ‘we’re going to be OK’ after bank cuts off credit

My Pillow businessman and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell went on Steve Bannon’s podcast War Room today to talk about the latest dire news for his business, which has been buffeted by Lindell’s legal troubles and ongoing efforts to cast doubts on the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell told Bannon that “they’re very worried about our plans to secure the election” while referencing alleged attacks from undefined opponents on his company’s website, and threats against his call center.

“Every time they’re worried the attacks come full force at me,” Lindell said.

But the attacks are taking a toll on his business, Lindell told Bannon.

“My employees come to me all the time and they’re going, you know, are things going to be OK? Are we going to be OK? And it’s concerning for them all the time and all I can say is ‘yes, we will.’”

Lindell also touted sales of towels and slippers as a way to fight back against the attacks and reassure his employees.

“I have to give my employees confidence that we’re going to be OK,” Lindell told Bannon, “because it just doesn’t let up … and they’re just trying to run me completely out of money so I cannot continue to fight this election.”

Aside from that, “we are winning every day, on all levels,” Lindell said.

Lindell also went on Bannon’s podcast yesterday to talk about more woes the company is facing. According to Lindell, a bank was ready to give a loan to him personally, but it was cut off “because … they deemed it political,” Lindell said.

Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion dollar lawsuit from the voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems over false claims he made about its performance during the election. Since the 2020 election, he’s also spread numerous false theories about election fraud and had the company’s products dropped by many major retailers.

Lindell has also offered $5 million to anyone who could prove him wrong on a series of claims related to the election fraud. After a software forensics expert quickly did just that, Lindell refused to pay.

In July, the Daily Dot reported that My Pillow was auctioning off everything from shipping trucks to manufacturing equipment to office furniture in an attempt to raise money. The company had over 850 items listed on an online auction site.

His employees, Lindell said, “have to sit and worry every day because of these attacks.” The bank holding back the loan, Lindell said, was particularly disgusting.

“Because why?” he asked. “Because I want to have secure elections in our country.”

“Yeah, I’d start looking for another job ASAP” commented TikToker @whatsupcv in response.