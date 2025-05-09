Laura Loomer’s ‘WOKE MARXIST POPE’ tweet is becoming a meme

Right-wing personalities across social media almost immediately began crashing out upon the election of Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV. Despite Bob from Chicago becoming the first American pope in history, far-right activist and Trump loyalist Laura Loomer began to fire off a series of displeased tweets yesterday afternoon, the funniest of which was “WOKE MARXIST POPE” underneath a Washington Post article the new pope had shared back in 2015, the headline of which reads “Cardinal Dolan: Why Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is so problematic.”

WOKE MARXIST POPE — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 8, 2025

It wasn’t the first time Leo XIV had criticized President Donald Trump or other members of his administration (most notably, Vice President JD Vance) on social media. His ideological leanings, which include better access to mental healthcare, stronger gun control laws, and not deporting US residents without due process, are in opposition to those of the conservative party.

So it came as no shock that some of the more active right-wing personalities began to complain. It came as even less of a shock that Loomer’s “WOKE MARXIST POPE” tweet started becoming a phrasal template, “to the tune of” meme. It does have a nice cadence to it. Would be kind of a sick band name? Y’all can have that one for free.

So far we’ve got Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club, Beastie Boys, YMCA, Blink-182, and Sweet Caroline…but mostly Chappell Roan.

Laura Loomer gave us the phrase. But social media gave us the soundtrack.

