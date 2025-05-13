Internet reacts to RFK Jr. letting kids swim in sewage-infested creek: “This is how you get brain worms”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is catching flak for taking his young grandchildren into a creek known for its infestation of bacteria and pathogens.

On May 11, the Secretary of Health and Human Services reminded us why his appointment was so controversial with a post celebrating Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek,” he wrote on X.

Why RFK Jr.’s Rock Creek outing is problematic

What was intended by RFK Jr. to be a cute little display of family fun was actually concerning to those familiar with Rock Creek.

The added Community Note on the post directs to the National Park Service website, which explicitly states that “swimming and wading are not allowed” in Rock Creek “due to high bacteria levels.” It also warns against infectious pathogens and the dangers presented to wildlife in the area if humans “scrambling in and out of the creek” erode the banks.

According to The Guardian, swimming has been banned in the creek since 1971 due to how contaminated it is with everything from feces to hepatitis to viruses. This is largely because of how the creek is hit with runoff from sewage systems when it rains, a result of an archaic design.

Commenters also noted that there are literally signs around the area warning people to stay away, but apparently RFK Jr. couldn’t be bothered with something as frivolous as rules or science.

Where’s the health expertise?

Although his critics were not at all surprised that a man obsessed with health while seemingly understanding so little about it would bring kids to a toxic creek for a little splash, they still reamed him out on social media in response.

