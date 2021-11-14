Michael Flynn calls for ‘one religion under God’ at far-right rally

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said America must have “one religion” at a far-right conference called the “ReAwaken America” Tour.

During a speech at the conference Saturday night, Flynn invoked the Bible and the Gospel of Matthew to declare the United States must rally solely under one religion.

“Talking about the United States of America. Because when Matthew mentioned it in the Bible, he wasn’t talking about the physical ground that he was on. He was talking about something in the distance,” says Flynn in a viral clip. “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God and one religion under God, right. All of us together, working together.”

Michael Flynn tonight: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” pic.twitter.com/ShGVrsQ9hW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2021

The ReAwaken America Tour is currently in San Antonio and has been traveling nationwide since April, hitting Dallas and Phoenix next. The rallies were organized by right-wing podcast host and business coach Clay Clark.

Other conservative celebrities billed for the San Antonio stop were Roger Stone and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindall.

Flynn has referred to these events as “health and freedom festivals,” in an interview with Charisma Magazine. He went on to explain they are a joint opportunity to discuss “liberty and freedom concerns” arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and thank his supporters.

Twitter users responded to Flynn’s speech with fear and disbelief. Reactions to Flynn’s speech on Twitter have been focused on its contradiction with the First Amendment.

“This is literally what the Founding Fathers were trying to prevent when they included the First Amerndment to the US constitution. Sorry to burst your bubble, but the US is not Gilead.” @BlackBeret3 said.

This is literally what the Founding Fathers were trying to prevent when they included the First Amendment to the US Constitution. Sorry to burst your bubble, but the US is not Gilead.pic.twitter.com/eLw52AdyJb — Black Beret (@BlackBeret3) November 14, 2021

Another user emphasized the historic protection the separation of church and state has given religious minorities in America.

The First Amendment to the Constitution protects free speech and establishes a wall between church and state. It has been vital to the survival, success and safety of Jews and all other minorities in America.



Christianity is not one nation under God. It’s segregation. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) November 14, 2021

Meanwhile, others tweeted that a rebuke of the First Amendment could create a harrowing domino effect.

Micheal Flynn promoted the removal of the first amendment.



If you don’t think they won’t remove your 4th amendment, your second amendment. You haven’t been paying attention in history.



It was never the democrats who threatens your constitutional rights. But conservatives. — Johnathan Ford⬅️ (@FordJohnathan5) November 14, 2021

