Michael Flynn calls for ‘one religion under God’ at far-right rally

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said America must have “one religion” at a far-right conference called the “ReAwaken America” Tour.
During a speech at the conference Saturday night, Flynn invoked the Bible and the Gospel of Matthew to declare the United States must rally solely under one religion.
“Talking about the United States of America. Because when Matthew mentioned it in the Bible, he wasn’t talking about the physical ground that he was on. He was talking about something in the distance,” says Flynn in a viral clip. “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God and one religion under God, right. All of us together, working together.”
The ReAwaken America Tour is currently in San Antonio and has been traveling nationwide since April, hitting Dallas and Phoenix next. The rallies were organized by right-wing podcast host and business coach Clay Clark.
Other conservative celebrities billed for the San Antonio stop were Roger Stone and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindall.
Flynn has referred to these events as “health and freedom festivals,” in an interview with Charisma Magazine. He went on to explain they are a joint opportunity to discuss “liberty and freedom concerns” arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and thank his supporters.
Twitter users responded to Flynn’s speech with fear and disbelief. Reactions to Flynn’s speech on Twitter have been focused on its contradiction with the First Amendment.
“This is literally what the Founding Fathers were trying to prevent when they included the First Amerndment to the US constitution. Sorry to burst your bubble, but the US is not Gilead.” @BlackBeret3 said.
Another user emphasized the historic protection the separation of church and state has given religious minorities in America.
Meanwhile, others tweeted that a rebuke of the First Amendment could create a harrowing domino effect.
