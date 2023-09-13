‘Trolling the world hard’: Mexico’s big alien unveiling roasted for similarities to ‘Men in Black’

A public hearing in the Mexican Chamber of Deputies yesterday went viral after a bizarre sequence where a TV UFO-ologist, Jamie Maussan, showed off a pair of alleged alien corpses which users on X quickly noticed bore a striking resemblance to a character in the Men in Black movie.

“They literally just copied this dude from Men in Black,” said @Blake_Allen13 on X.

They really out here trying to convince us Aliens are real using props from the Men In Black movies 😂



"To prevent war, the galaxy is on Orion's Belt" pic.twitter.com/gVj49jJdGj — Michael Scaglione (@Scagz89) September 13, 2023

In the movie, two agents for a secretive U.S. government agency tasked with handling an extraterrestrial presence on Earth, played by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, untangle a mystery surrounding a hidden galaxy.

One of their biggest clues comes from a tiny alien disguised as a human. The little gray alien operates the human from a cockpit inside of the human’s head, and gives the agents a lead with his dying breath.

“The likelihood that aliens would look this similar to the alien from the ‘Men in Black’ Movie is near 0,” said @KevinSvenson_.” Mexico is trolling the world hard. Another fraud/scam for the books.”

At the hearing, the alien corpses were put on display to the audience in two cushion-lined boxes.

“Mexico is unboxing aliens,” joked @iohmbra about a video that shows the lids of the coffin-like boxes being taken off.

Mexico is unboxing aliens 👽😂. pic.twitter.com/OrToUTjShX — Davidi Ohmbra (@iohmbra) September 13, 2023

Other users joked about how the aliens looked.

“When the afternoon nap hit too hard,” said @x0Fb5.

When the afternoon nap hit too hard pic.twitter.com/KvfBc61FWa — cipo.eth (@x0Fb5) September 13, 2023

“Me at my Ozempic goal weight,” commented @russellbart in response to a series of slides that were shared at the hearing showing details of the bodies, including images of what look like the corpse’s muscles and interior bones.

These are the actual slides shared at the Mexico UAP hearings today 😬#ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/Z81laHWfSr — Mindfuloflight (@mindfuloflight) September 13, 2023

The hearing was organized by a deputy from the ruling Moreno party, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, reported Xataka México.

Maussan, who organized the hearing with Luna, is described as a “promoter and supporter of various UFO hoaxes by the UFO Watchdog website.

Among other shady tales, he once claimed that he had radar tapes confirming the presence of UFOs in Mexican airspace, but never produced them when asked.

Maussan also once told attendees at a 1996 UFO conference that stars in the sky are giant UFOs hovering in space above the Earth, and that this was the reason their positions shifted in the sky.

In attendance at the Mexican hearing was Ryan Graves, a former Navy fighter pilot who testified in front of Congress in July about a UFO sighting off the coast of Virginia.

However, he was also displeased by the alien display.

“After the U.S. Congressional UFO hearing, I accepted an invitation to testify before the Mexican Congress hoping to keep up the momentum of government interest in pilot experiences with UAP,” Graves said on X after the hearing. “Unfortunately, yesterday’s demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue … I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security, and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt.”