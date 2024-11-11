Meghan McCain gleefully unloads on ‘loser’ Kari Lake after Senate loss

Conservative commentator Meghan McCain is doubling down on her dislike of Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake.

On Saturday, McCain posted a meme of Lake with a tweaked quote from Mean Girls that read, “Get in loser, we’re going losing.”

The meme came after Lake was projected to lose Arizona’s Senate race to Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who currently holds a lead of more than 2%.

Lake, a former news anchor who rose to national prominence during her unsuccessful 2022 gubernatorial campaign in Arizona, has long embraced false claims of widespread voter fraud.

She repeatedly refused to concede the gubernatorial race, which she lost by less than 1%, and brought numerous legal efforts to overturn the results that have stretched on for the past two years. The Arizona Supreme Court just last week declined to hear her latest appeal.

Lake has not yet conceded the Senate race to Gallego either, even though she lost by a wider margin.

McCain, for her part, feuded with Lake throughout her two campaigns.

In February, McCain went viral for decrying “NO PEACE, BITCH!” after Lake urged McCain to put aside their “past grudges or hurt feelings.”

“We are facing huge challenges and it’s going to take ‘all hands on deck’ to pull things back from the brink,” Lake wrote.

Lake’s message came in response to McCain accusing Lake of trying to walk back attacks on her father, the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, and his supporters because “she realized she can’t become a Senator without us.”

Lake previously made her contempt toward John McCain and his supporters clear, telling McCain supporters at a gubernatorial campaign event to “get the hell out” and asserting that McCain was “reaching up from the grave trying to keep power in Arizona.”

In 2023, Lake accused the late senator of having ties to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

So it’s little surprise that his daughter is reveling in Lake’s loss.

In August, she highlighted a poll showing Lake down by 15 points with three laughing emojis, separately quipped “fuck around and find out Kari” about her campaign strategy, and took jabs at her for “following Trump around like a basset hound.”

She’s also doubling down on her new meme mocking Lake’s loss.

Responding to one commentator rebuking the post as a “nasty meme” and unnecessary, McCain hit back with a fiery retort: “So she’s allowed to shit all over my family, my dad and ‘McCain’ republicans at large and I can’t respond and am supposed to take it on the chin when she loses?”

“Wrong bitch. You people can sure dish it out but not take it man.”

