‘Megan Fox is threatening to hold a carcass eating ritual at my house’: Explaining Robby Starbuck’s bizarre feud with Hollywood celeb

Actress Megan Fox has some words for a failed Republican congressional candidate who accused her of forcing her kids to dress in female clothing: Back off.

Over the weekend, Robby Starbuck attacked Fox’s parenting on Twitter. He claimed that he used to live in the same neighborhood as the family several years ago. He alleged he witnessed two of her children having “a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them.”

He went on to accuse her of “child abuse.” His post included a photo of Fox with her children.

Starbuck is one of the internet conservatives who’ve become fixated on attacking the LGBTQ community, particular transgender people. His web presence is filled with posts dragging companies, public figures, and others who belong to or support the LGBTQ community.

Mostly Starbuck’s targets just ignore him. Not Megan Fox. Going after her kids is apparently a bridge too far.

On Sunday, she responded in an Instagram post tagging Starbuck.

“I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser,” Fox wrote. “But let me teach you something.”

She said that irrespective of how “desperate” he is to chase money, power, and fame, “never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

Fox continued, “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

“I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you many times and yet I’m still here. You fucked with the wrong witch.”

Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, backed her up. Green told TMZ that Starbuck’s allegation is “totally bogus.”

“This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship,” he reportedly said, adding, “This Robby Starbuck person is full of shit, and I have no idea who he is.”

Both Green and Fox have said for years that they allow their children to express themselves through clothing and play without regards to whether it’s considered traditionally feminine or masculine, and that such isn’t necessarily indicative of their sexuality.

Starbuck insists that his account of the children having a temper tantrum over being forced to wear female clothing is true.

He’s also milking the attention for everything it’s worth. Starbucks has posted about his feud with Fox numerous times over the last few days. He claims that she threatened him with “witchcraft.”

“If you want to do the right thing then drop the witchcraft, turn to God and start a new chapter in your life,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Fox appeared to make fun of people taking her comment about being a witch literally.

On Sunday, Fox posted a screenshot of a recent New York Post story claiming that a security camera captured “witches holding a carcass-eating ritual.” Fox included a caption that read, “Me outside Rob Starbuck’s house.”

Starbuck apparently didn’t think she was joking.

“Now Megan Fox is threatening to hold a carcass eating ritual at my house,” Starbuck tweeted.