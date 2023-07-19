‘Major beta’: Matt Gaetz’s wife is upset Barbie movie forsakes God, portrays Ken as ‘Low-T’

The wife of firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Ginger Gaetz, is not a fan of the new Barbie movie in part because of Ken’s “beta energy” and low testosterone.

“Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater,” Ginger Gaetz tweeted Tuesday after attending an advanced screening of the film.

She commended Margot Robbie’s performance and the film’s costuming and soundtrack, but listed three things that disappointed her: the “unfortunate portrayal of big dreams causing anxiety instead of inspiration,” “disappointingly low [testosterone] from Ken,” and the “unfair treatment of pregnant Barbie Midge.”

Ginger Gaetz additionally stressed that the new film “unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck).”

In a later reply, Ginger Gaetz added that Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, has “major beta energy in this one.”

He’s got major beta energy in this one 🫠 — Ginger Gaetz (@LuckeyGinger) July 18, 2023

According to the Daily Mail, the photos posted by Ginger Gaetz were not taken at the movie premiere but rather at a screening and Barbie-themed party hosted by the British Embassy in Washington.

Some thought that the two were being intentionally misleading with their posts, implying they went to the actual premiere.

The pink outfits the couple donned to the event, along with the revelation that they had watched the Barbie movie, quickly drew mockery on Twitter.

More like Pedo-bismal, amirite?? — Archie Bunka (@TheRealMrBunka) July 18, 2023

But Gaetz also took flak from fellow conservatives, who oppose the film because of its casting of transgender actor Hari Nef as the doctor Barbie.

One critic wrote: “Wonder why we can’t win culture wars? Republicans love being included with the rich and famous too much.”

Gaetz responded that the casting of a transgender actor shouldn’t be a reason to not go see it.

“If you let the trans stop you from seeing Margo Robbie……the terrorists win…..” he tweeted.

Barbie’s release is set for Friday and could see a domestic box office opening weekend of $90 million to $100 million, according to an analyst at Stifel.