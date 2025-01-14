Zuckerberg announces ‘performance-based’ job cuts at Meta, internal memo reveals

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to carry out a new round of job cuts next month, according to an internal memo obtained by the Daily Dot on Tuesday.

In a message posted to Workplace, an internal forum used by Meta, Zuckerberg announced his decision “to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster.”

Business Insider first reported the news of the memo earlier today.

“We typically manage out people who aren’t meeting expectations over the course of a year, but now we’re going to do more extensive performance-based cuts during this cycle — with the intention of backfilling these roles in 2025,” Zuckerberg wrote. “We won’t manage out everyone who didn’t meet expectations for the last period if we’re optimistic about their future performance, and for those we do let go we’ll provide generous severance in line with what we’ve provided with previous cuts.”

Employees on the chopping block will be informed of their fate on Feb. 10, Zuckerberg added, while those outside of the U.S. will have to wait longer.

“Letting people go is never easy,” the CEO said in closing. “But I’m confident this will strengthen our teams and help us build leading technology to enable the future of human connection.”

Meta has been in an extended cycle of layoffs ever since Zuckerberg announced a “year of efficiency” in 2023.

But this announcement comes during a tumultuous time at Meta after Zuckerberg last week revealed that he’d be ditching third-party fact-checkers on his social media platforms for a community note model similar to that on X.

The change coincides with a video statement released by Zuckerberg in which he claimed a newfound support for “free speech” in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 victory.

Zuckerberg also stirred controversy after announcing that he would be appointing UFC CEO Dana White to Meta’s board, a decision that led many online to flood social media with old footage of White abusing his wife.

