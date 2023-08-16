Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Georgia is pushing for the death penalty for Trump—as she angles for VP slot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) raised the idea of her as former President Donald Trump’s running mate or becoming a member of his cabinet should he win again in 2024.

“I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins?” Greene told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tuesday. “Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

She added that she would “very, very heavily” consider joining Trump’s ticket and that serving as his running mate would be “an honor.” Greene also did not rule out a possible Senate bid in 2026, should Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) run.

Greene’s remarks come as she ardently defends Trump on social media following the former president’s indictment Monday in Fulton County, Georgia on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Since the indictment, all of the Truth Social posts sent from Greene’s personal account have focused on Trump, the indictment, or the 2020 election. However, some reposts from her government account have addressed other topics.

Greene has been an ardent defender of Trump in the wake of the indictment, posting on Truth Social that the “Democrat regime [is] using every tool at their disposal to throw their leading political opponent—our party’s soon-to-be nominee—in prison for life or even giving him the death penalty in our state.”

None of the charges Trump is facing in Georgia carry the possibility of the death penalty.

She has blasted Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis of “breaking the law and using Communist tactics to interfere in a presidential election” and called for her disbarring and prosecution, as well as claimed Willis is “abusing the law and her office to make a name for herself.”

Greene also on Tuesday released campaign-style video of challenges Trump has faced, such as “the impeachment hoax” and “the fake news,” interspersed with boxing fight footage.

“He didn’t lose, they stole it,” Greene wrote. “And now they are trying to steal it again. This time, we won’t let them.”

It’s not the first time Greene has reportedly raised the idea of her becoming vice president if Trump wins.

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon claimed in January that Greene “sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP.” A second source told NBC News the Georgia representative’s “whole vision is to be vice president.”

Last October, Greene even said she had discussed the idea with Trump. But she also acknowledged then that she might be “the last person” the party and the Republican National Committee would want as his running mate.