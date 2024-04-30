‘Now he’s your buddy?’ Trump’s sudden praise for DeSantis receives pushback from supporters on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump is changing his tune about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)—his former top primary rival that he dubbed “Ron DeSanctimonious”—after the pair met privately on Sunday.

“I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday, a day after the duo met in Florida to ease any lingering animosity.

DeSantis—who scored Trump’s endorsement during his gubernatorial race in 2018—turned into a bitter rival as he was initially viewed as the best bet by many conservatives looking for an alternative candidate to Trump. The pair’s feud escalated during the campaign, with DeSantis taking jabs at Trump’s age and electability, while President Joe Biden and Trump blasted DeSantis over his lack of personality and political acumen.

But the pair appear to moving on from the past swipes, with Trump saying: “We had a great meeting yesterday, arranged by mutual friend Steve Witkoff, at his beautiful Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida. The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC!”

“I greatly appreciate Ron’s support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States. November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!” Trump added.

While DeSantis has been out of the 2024 presidential contest for more than three months and immediately endorsed Trump, the former president’s pivot has revived animosity between the pro-Trump and pro-DeSantis factions of the GOP that had been bitterly divided during the primary.

One Truth Social user using the moniker “LibsareMentallyIll” replied to Trump’s post, questioning: “Now he’s your buddy after all the shit you talked for no reason about him in the primary?”

“So all the horrific things you said about DeSantis and names you called him was just a show?” asked another user who went on to blast the Trump administration for not completing the border wall and adding to the national debt.

Others were quick to get a jab in at DeSantis and echoed Trump’s past comments that the Florida governor is a “RINO,” or a Republican in Name Only.

“DON’T PICK DeSantis AS YOUR RUNNING MATE,” replied another person on Truth Social. “At the end of the day, he’s a RINO and will always be a RINO.”

Echoed another user: “Please keep him at arms length. He was all about the RINOS! I’m just not sure is his deep loyalties. Respectfully”

“Please please do not allow him in your circle if you become our President,” wrote someone else before espousing a conspiracy theory about Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination. “JFK made friends with LBJ right before he became President to ‘join’ forces/ LBJ hated RFK and look how that turned out for RFK Sr? I would not wish that upon you Sir. It was a coup taking out RFK and we the people know.”

“DeSantis is an untrustworthy Rino,” quipped another user.

Before he entered the primary, Trump had floated DeSantis as a possible vice presidential pick. And now Trump’s change of tune is reviving speculation about his yet-to-be-announced VP decision.

But even if the animosity has been put aside, DeSantis is unlikely to score that spot on Trump’s ticket.

The online prediction market PredictIt currently puts DeSantis’ odds on par with those of Vivek Ramaswamy—but behind steady frontrunner Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Tulsi Gabbard, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem—despite her odds dropping in the wake of her revelation that she killed her 14-month-old dog.

And reports indicate Trump’s meeting with DeSantis had nothing to do with vice presidential talks, but all to do with money—and convincing DeSantis to help fundraise ahead of November.

