Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic Twitter tantrum deemed ‘hateful conduct’

Twitter placed a warning Monday on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) transphobic Twitter tantrum after she mocked a trans official in the Biden administration.

In a series of posts, Greene used a derogatory phrase to mock and question Dr. Rachel Levine, Biden’s assistant health secretary. Levine was the first openly trans official confirmed by the U.S. Senate to a government position.

In an MSNBC interview, Levine discussed the current Monkeypox outbreak. She was also asked about a recent op-ed she wrote calling for compassion toward the trans community, which has been the focus of unparalleled outrage among conservatives. She also said that the Biden administration should be working to “empower” youth if they choose to transition.

Levine talked about the effect a caring figure can have on young trans people. “One supportive adult” can “make all the difference” for transgender youth, Levine said.

Biden's Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine: "We really want to … affirm and to support and empower these youth, not to limit their participation in activities … and even limit their ability to get gender affirmation treatment in their state." pic.twitter.com/a2ttBktM6d — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 18, 2022

Right-wing hysteria over any openly gay or trans person existing has led to a nonsensical impulse to call anyone discussing LGTBQ issues “groomers.” Conservatives immediately flipped out after Levine discussed helping young people get gender-affirming care.

Rachel Levine: We need to “empower” kids to go on puberty blockers and get sex reassignment surgery.



Our country is officially advocating for the gender transition of minors under the guise of “empowerment.” This is where we all need to DRAW THE LINE.#GaysAgainstGroomers pic.twitter.com/TzcVFoEZYi — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgroomers) July 18, 2022

Greene went one step further, misgendering Levine and using a derogatory phrase to refer to medical transitioning. In a subsequent tweet, Greene also openly speculated about Levine’s transition.

The Daily Dot is choosing to not repost the slur here.

In response to Greene’s insult, Twitter restricted the ability to interact with or respond to her posts.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the site wrote. The warning has occasionally been posted on tweets that can cause harm or incite violence, including some of former President Donald Trump’s when he still was on Twitter.