‘Girl dropped a fire quote’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets props online for calling Lauren Boebert a ‘little b*tch’

The feud between firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) escalated on Wednesday after Greene called Boebert “a little bitch” on the House floor.

The Daily Beast reported the spat began when Boebert confronted Greene about “statements you made about me publicly,” which prompted Greene to get up and tell the Colorado Republican that she donated to her and defended her, but “you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me and you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

Greene called the report “impressively correct” and a spokesperson for her confirmed the accuracy of the quote to CNN.

“I have defended her when she’s been attacked,” Greene told Politico reporter Olivia Beavers. “She and I have virtually the same voting record. We’re both members of the House Freedom Caucus. We [should] be natural allies … but for some reason, she has a great skill and talent for making most people here not like her.”

Greene also doubled down Wednesday night, telling Semafor that Boebert “has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me.”

The interaction drew mockery online, with one user tweeting that “it’s been a big day for stupid babies who need constant attention and should not be in charge of anything.”

Between Marjorie Taylor Greene calling Lauren Boebert a little bitch to her face and Mark Zuckerberg challenging Elon Musk to a physical fight, it’s been a big day for stupid babies who need constant attention and should not be in charge of anything. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 22, 2023

“i hate to give it up to MTG, but girl dropped a fire quote,” another wrote.

i hate to give it up to MTG, but girl dropped a fire quote https://t.co/xonysFn6hR — noam chompers (@NoamChompers) June 22, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene called Lauren Boebert a “little bitch” on the floor of the House of Representatives today, marking the first and only time Greene has told the truth since joining Congress. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) June 21, 2023

Greene launched articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden for the sixth time on May 18, alleging he had committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” by “deliberately compromis[ing] our national security” through his immigration policies.

Boebert introduced her own articles of impeachment against Biden on Tuesday, alleging the White House “has continuously, overtly, and consistently violated Federal immigration law by pursuing an aggressive, open-borders agenda.”

Both resolutions have four Republican co-sponsors. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla) and Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla) co-sponsored both. Neither is expected to make any progress but Boebert’s resolution, which would force a procedural vote, drew the ire of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other Republican lawmakers.

“I think they’ve kind of gone rogue,” Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.) told Axios.

Meanwhile Greene purports that Boebert’s latest impeachment is “purely for fundraising.”

“It’s throwing out red meat so that people will donate to her campaign because she’s coming up on the end of the month, and she’s trying to produce good fundraising numbers,” Greene told Semafor.

Both of the pair’s Democratic opponents—Marcus Flowers in Georgia and Adam Frisch in Colorado—capitalized on the tiff, calling the duo “not serious people.”

Government is serious business for serious people. Pretty sure calling each other “little bitch” on the House floor makes Greene and Boebert, among other things, not serious people.



It’s past time we bring decorum back to the House. — Marcus Flowers (@Marcus4Georgia) June 22, 2023

These are not serious people. They need to be removed from Congress.



Help me defeat Lauren Boebert in the next election and bring dignity back to #CO03 representation.https://t.co/Sve1DYSIS2 — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) June 21, 2023

The Republicans’ feud has been brewing for over a year, with the two getting into a “verbal cage match” last April. Boebert has also complained about being linked to Greene’s beliefs, saying in a December interview that she doesn’t “believe in Russian space lasers—Jewish space lasers and all of this.”

But while the pair may have recovered from past spats, when asked by Semafor if there was any chance they’d reconcile, Greene said “absolutely not.”

Asked about Greene’s comment and accusation of copying her articles of impeachment, Boebert told CNN that she’s “not in middle school.”