Man arrested for making death threats to Marjorie Taylor Greene donated to Biden, Georgia senators

The man who sent to death threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) last week appears to have supported Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020, campaign finance records indicate.

Sean Patrick Cirillo, 34, of Macon, Georgia, has been charged with threatening to kill Greene.

“I’m going to murder her; I’m going to shoot her in the (expletive) head and kill her, OK. Tell the FBI,” a man said in a phone call to Greene’s district office on Wednesday, according to audio obtained by CNN.

“You’re going to die. Your family is going to die,” the caller, later identified as Cirillo, added.

According to The Hill, Cirillo claimed to have a sniper rifle and said he would shoot Greene in the head next week, and that her family was going to die.

While little has been publicly revealed about Cirillo’s background, a Daily Dot review of federal campaign finance records indicate he contributed small sums to President Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020, as well as to Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s 2021 runoff campaigns.

According to data from the Federal Election Commission, Cirillo gave a total of $210 to President Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020, $3 each to Ossoff and Warnock, as well as $6 to the Democratic National Committee.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Cirillo is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 13.

In a statement, Greene thanked “every single member of law enforcement who acted swiftly in response to this murderous threat” and noted that she was not the only person threatened.

“My family is threatened. My staff is threatened,” she said. “I even had to close my district office due to the potential of violence. It’s wrong and never should happen.”

She also said that she receives death threats on a nearly daily basis, adding that “it doesn’t matter your political affiliation, no one should threaten your life for doing the job you were sent by the people to do.”

In August, 51-year-old Joseph Morelli was sentenced to three months in prison after making calls to Greene’s Washington office, saying things like “I’m gonna hurt you” and will “take your life into my own hands.”

And last year, the Georgia Republican was targeted in a swatting—meaning law enforcement were summoned to her home on false pretenses—two nights in a row, at least one of which was motivated by her anti-trans views.