An image of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Trump attorney Alina Habba has many critics on social media coming up with snarky nicknames for the trio.

The three women were pictured together during an event at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

Guilfoyle, a conservative television news personality and ex-Trump advisor, hosted a Christmas party at the resort with Donald Trump Jr., her fiancé.

“name this band i’ll go first Destiny’s Chode,” commented one user on X.

name this band i’ll go first Destiny’s Chode pic.twitter.com/LNkvIySE5v — kim (@KimmyMonte) December 4, 2023

“This is a shitty 70s music cover band called Three Dog White,” wrote someone else.

Joked another user: “I thought it was 90’s rock band Counting Crows Feet.”

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for Trump who testified to arranging hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, weighed in on the photo as well.

“Who says silicone doesn’t affect the mind?” Cohen snarked.

Who says silicone doesn’t affect the mind? https://t.co/esEH58p5tZ — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) December 4, 2023

One X user superimposed the image onto a picture of a car crash, joking that they “need to start using the Valet.”

“Arriving ‘fashionly’ late at Mar a Lago, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump attorney who forgot to check the ‘trial’ box, Alina Babba and Botox newest spokesperson Kimberly Guilfoyle need to start using the Valet,” the caption reads.

Arriving "fashionly" late at Mar a Lago, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump attorney who forgot to check the "trial" box, Alina Babba and Botox newest spokesperson Kimberly Guilfoyle need to start using the Valet.#MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/wIHUxSYlnL — Bob Davidson (@oybay) December 4, 2023

Habba has denied forgetting to check off a box after speculation circulated about how Trump ended up without a jury trial in his civil fraud trial for allegedly defrauding lenders.

“We are having a non-jury trial because we are hearing a non-jury case,” Judge Arthur Engoron said in response to the speculation and added that he would have rejected any effort to obtain a jury trial. “Nobody forgot to check off a box.”

Another image of just Habba and Guilfoyle from the party sparked similar reactions from critics.

“What IS this? Poster for a horror movie?” one person quipped.

What IS this? Poster for a horror movie? — Diane Bernaerts 🇧🇪🇺🇦 🌊🌊🌊 (@DianeBernaerts) December 3, 2023

“The new Moms for Liberty recruitment poster,” joked someone else.