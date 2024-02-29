‘The absolute cook of the century’: Maricopa election official wrecks TP USA rep who thought she’d found proof of voter fraud

A member of the conservative advocacy organization Turning Point Action, an offshoot of TP USA, became the laughingstock of the internet on Wednesday after attempting to call out an election official in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Turning Point USA Action Field Representative Aubrey Savela insinuated in a post on X that mail-in voting was ripe for fraud after receiving two ballots. In her post, Savela tagged Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, an online enemy of supporters of former President Donald Trump over his refusal to go along with debunked claims regarding fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“Maricopa county at its finest…” Savela wrote. “My first time ever voting in a presidential preference election and I received not one but two mail-in ballots. Thank you @stephen_richer.”

Savela’s post initially gained little attention outside of right-wing circles, who are adamant elections are fixed against them. That was until Richer responded in her replies with a devastating rebuttal.

“Hi Aubrey! Thanks for reaching out,” Richer wrote.

The election official first outlined how Savela had changed her address on her voter registration just one day before early ballots were sent out. Richer then explained how the partially redacted photo of the two ballots showed the unique codes used to ensure that double voting is not permitted due to last-minute address changes.

“You’ll also notice that one of [the] packet codes ends in ’01’ (the one to your old address) and one ends in ’02’ (the one sent to your new address). As soon as the ’02’ one goes out, the ’01’ packet is dead,” Richer said. “Meaning even if you sent it back, it wouldn’t proceed to signature verification, and it wouldn’t be opened. That’s how we prevent people from voting twice. So just use the one with your new address ending in ’02’ — that’s the only one that will work. Hope this helps! Have a great night! Happy voting!”

Savela’s post, and Richer’s brutal straightfoward response, quickly went viral. Countless users congratulated Richer on the comeback while others mocked Savela’s failed jab.

“Congrats on losing the internet today,” one user said.

“I can’t believe this is still up,” another added. “She got owned so hard yet here it is. Still here… Amazing.”

Many also accused Savela of purposely changing her address in order to receive two ballots.

“Some might say, given Mr. Richer’s response, that you intended to do this,” one user wrote. “I’m not saying it’s true, but surely you see how one might reach that conclusion, dear?”

Savela’s post was eventually hit with a Community Note. The Turning Point Action member has not posted to X since.