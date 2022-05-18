‘Big orgy wins again’: Madison Cawthorn loses primary race

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) lost the Republican House primary today to state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) in North Carolina’s 11th District. The race was first called by Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report.

I've seen enough: Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) has lost renomination to state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) in the #NC11 GOP primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 18, 2022

Decision DeskHQ also called the race for Edwards.

The New York Times reports that Cawthorn is losing by over 1,500 votes with more than 95% of precinct reporting.

Cawthorn, the youngest member of Congress, attracted significant controversy during his single term in office.

Though he originally had the backing of the party’s standard-bearer, former President Donald Trump, this proved insufficient to overcome the onslaught of scandals that plagued his time in Congress. Cawthorn purportedly lied about the accident that paralyzed him, about training for the Paralympics, and about getting accepted to the United States Naval Academy.

In recent months, Cawthorn came under fire from fellow Republicans for claiming that GOP members of Congress invited him to orgies and did cocaine in front of him.

Cawthorn’s many critics on social media were elated by his defeat.

Yay! We can all everywhere unite in joy! #MadisonCawthorn https://t.co/DGfGecskoz — Wynn Wygal (@WynnWygal) May 18, 2022

Some believe that Republicans tanked his campaign as revenge for him talking about their cocaine use and sexual proclivities. In the weeks after his claims, leaked images of Cawthorn wearing women’s lingerie and footage of him nude and thrusting his pelvis into another man’s face in a hotel bed went around the internet.

Many felt it factored into his loss tonight.

He broke the first rule of cocaine fueled orgies….don’t talk about them. @CawthornforNC #NC11 https://t.co/BkfMleqAuC — Kevin Cotta (@kevc1980) May 18, 2022

Big Orgy wins again. https://t.co/FKHQEYYyjf — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) May 18, 2022

“Remember that your own party did this to you when you lose tonight @CawthornforNC,” @antifaoperative suggested. “You should really seek revenge and dish all the juicy dirt.”

Madison Cawthorn is finding out why you don’t talk about Republican coke orgies. — Saadia (@Saadia___M) May 18, 2022

Celebratory posts poured in even before the results were official.

“When Madison Cawthorn loses, America wins,” tweeted @JDCocchiarella.

Happy “Madison Cawthorn loses his primary” day to all who celebrate — Santiago Mayer 🌻 (@santiagomayer_) May 17, 2022

North Carolina voters have decided that Madison Cawthorn is not the right kind of awful. 🤣🤣🤣 — @𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) May 18, 2022

Edwards will face Democratic nominee Jasmine Beach-Ferrara in the general election.