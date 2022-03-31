Roger Stone wants you to know he still believes in Madison Cawthorn’s orgy tales

On Wednesday, House Minority Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) apologized for saying in an interview that he witnessed members of Congress doing cocaine and inviting him to orgies.

McCarthy also said that Cawthorn admitted that the tales were exaggerated.

NEWS: McCarthy says he told Madison Cawthorn during a meeting today that the freshman has lost his trust and he needs to take steps to turn his life around, or else there could be consequences.



Also says Cawthorn admitted his orgy & cocaine allegations were exaggerated/untrue. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 30, 2022

According to reports, Cawthorn now says he maybe saw someone who might have been a congressional staffer doing a key bump from 100 yards away.

However, not everyone was willing to believe that Cawthorn so readily retracted his claims, or that they were tall tales. Given how quickly a meeting was called after Cawthorn’s comments went viral, many believe they were absolutely true.

…they hate being outed, etc https://t.co/b5AsAgZDhK — Kevin Steinley (@kevinsteinley) March 29, 2022

Cawthorn is a clown, but this isn't the type of story one would make up. It's too weird. And given the reaction, he probably hit a raw nerve here. https://t.co/ScKVsjLtld — Rufus (@ReturnNormalcy) March 29, 2022

One prominent Republican refused to believe that Cawthorn walked back his words. On Gab, according to Daily Beast reporter Zach Petrizzo, Roger Stone said that “Congressman Madison Cawthorn just told me has NOT retracted his claims about drug fueled orgies among DC elites. Why would anyone believe a statement by Kevin McCarthy or anything reported on CNN? McCarthy is a corrupt RINO and CNN lies about everything.”

Stone might be telling the truth here about Cawthorn calling him and saying the coverage of his retraction was inaccurate. But it also may be true that Stone, who publicly admitted his own sexual predilections long ago, may just want to believe the Republican party has similar interests as his own.