As the Supreme Court deliberates over Americans’ access to TikTok, people on the app postulated how the potential ban may have played into a high-profile court case.

Featured Video

Luigi Mangione, the alleged assassin accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a New York City hotel, was set to appear in court on Jan. 18, a day before the ban kicked in.

But last week a New York court announced that the next hearing in his case would be postponed to Feb. 17.

In a video that has amassed over 34,000 views, a TikToker put forth a theory that the Mangione hearing was delayed to occur after the TikTok ban.

Advertisement

In the video by @peterispeter, they explained, “You know what I find really interesting is that Luigi Mangione was apparently supposed to attend court this month and it has since been moved to next month.”

The theory argued that the judge wanted to limit attention on Mangione during his trial. By timing his next court appearance to after the TikTok ban, @peterispeter argued it would decrease discussion around Mangione’s alleged crimes.

“The specific date that he was supposed to attend court was the 18th, the day before the TikTok ban, he was supposed to be in court, and it has been moved now to mid-February. The guy that they perp-walked through New York! The one that they wanna get this guy in jail. That guy!”

“Post TikTok ban. Is that not weird? Am I not thinking of that being weird?”

Advertisement

At previous hearings, Mangione gained significant attention online. During an appearance at a Manhattan court in December, Mangione sported a red sweater, which seemed to match his attorney’s.

The sweater caused a stir online, with many rushing to Nordstrom’s to purchase the same one.

Responding to the theory, commenters agreed that the dates seemed suspicious.

One commenter replied, “Sus … I’m so over the government maliciousness and manipulating us to keep in power and enriching themselves. It’s disgusting!”

Advertisement

Another simply wrote, “It’s fascism babes.”

Unfortunately, the logic doesn’t hold up. The judge in the case agreed to an extension requested by the prosecutors of 30 days, which defense attorneys accepted.

But absurd as @peterispeter’s take is, some people online do think the attention around the case is suspiciously dying down.

After his arrest went viral, some speculated that the media is now actively avoiding coverage of him, with some referring to a media blackout on Mangione.

Advertisement

One user noted a disappearance of Mangione from their newsfeeds, posting on X: “Is it just me or has anyone else stopped seeing anything about Luigi Mangione on their media lol.”

Others believe the Mangione discourse has been deliberately minimized to limit attention on other insurance company malfeasance, particularly during the California fires.

Said one, “Wow insurance companies cancelled insurances suddenly and changed their policies just before the LA fires so they don’t have to cover the cost????? How is this legal wth. This is why it’s so important that they don’t succeed to erase Luigi Mangione’s name from the media.”

For some, this trial move is the latest evidence of neutered discussion about Mangione.

Advertisement

But regardless of their notoriety, trials are moved regularly.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.