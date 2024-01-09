Died in Ukraine? Sent to Gitmo? Mysterious hospitalization of Secretary of Defense sends conspiracy theorists into a tizzy

The hospitalization of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, caused by complications from an elective surgery last month, has led to an explosion of conspiracy theories online.

The issue began after Austin was admitted to the intensive care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Jan. 1 after experiencing “severe pain.” Yet despite the severity of the situation, Austin never notified top administration officials of his absence.

President Joe Biden did not learn of Austin’s hospitalization until Jan. 4. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, who Austin delegated some of his duties to after the hospitalization, was unaware of the Defense Secretary’s status for days as well. Hicks was also on vacation at the time in Puerto Rico.

The initial lack of information surrounding the incident quickly caused a vacuum online, where conspiracy theorists were quick to fill the void.

Over at Real Raw News, a news site known for spreading disinformation, allegations were made that Austin had actually been killed during a secret visit to Ukraine.

Over at the conspiratorial blog Gateway Pundit, commenters, unsurprisingly, argued that the hospitalization was likely linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I don’t believe anything they say,” one user wrote. “I bet it’s jab related.”

Over on X, one user claimed that Austin was actually dead before spouting off antisemitic remarks.

“General Austin Lloyd is dead and of course the Jews are lying in the media like always,” they wrote.

Similar views were held on Truth Social, Trump’s flailing social media platform.

Users likewise suggested that Austin’s disappearance was linked to the “clot shot,” a term used by anti-vaccine advocates to describe the COVID-19 inoculation, while others claimed he had been sent to the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

While Austin’s actions are undoubtedly troublesome, no available evidence backs up any of the conspiracy theories being spread.

Austin’s secretive hospitalization, however, has led to bipartisan pushback. In response to the uproar, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said over the weekend that Austin’s chief of staff Kelly Magsamen failed to alert the White House to her superior’s condition due to her being “ill with the flu.”

“So I will say upfront… the secretary has taken responsibility in terms of the overall transparency concerns,” Ryder said. “And again, you know, I work every day with Chief Magsamen, and you’re not going to meet anybody that works harder than her. And she was ill with the flu. And so, not standing up here to make excuses other than the explanation for why there was a delay and the fact that we know we can do better.”

The answers thus far, alongside Austin’s refusal to reveal details regarding his medical condition, have done little to quell conspiratorial claims. But even ignoring conspiracy theories, Austin’s actions are rightfully raising eyebrows for good reason.

Austin was released from the hospital on Friday and has continued his work as Secretary of Defense. It remains unclear what if any disciplinary action will be taken.