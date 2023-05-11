“Has anyone checked on Rick Wilson?’: Lincoln Project founder’s rant against CNN, Trump goes viral

Rick Wilson, the founder of the Lincoln Project, unleashed a tirade against CNN after the network hosted former President Donald Trump at a town hall on Wednesday.

Wilson, a Republican strategist who has made a career out of opposing Trump, spurred a wide-range of reactions across social media after publishing a video condemning the event.

“We’re at a break now from the presidential town hall with CNN and Kaitlan Collins and whatever the fuck they thought they were going to get out of this, they instead have set a match to democracy once again!” Wilson shouted.

Further describing the town hall as a “disaster of the highest fucking degree,” Wilson goes on criticize Trump as “an insane person” before highlighting jokes made by the former president regarding rape and abortion.

“This insanity should be pulled off the fucking air,” Wilson added.

Wilson’s views appeared to be shared by many of his fellow anti-Trump conservatives and those on the left as well, who accused CNN of failing to learn its lesson regarding Trump during the last election cycle.

“I think this sums it up nicely,” journalist Tom Nichols wrote.

I think this sums it up nicely. https://t.co/CXk2hwGZlJ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 11, 2023

Other prominent Twitter users including the account known as “Devin Nunes’ cow” likewise praised Wilson’s rant.

“Everyone should hear this,” they wrote.

Everyone should hear this https://t.co/qbyEZHsQgT — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) May 11, 2023

Trump supporters, on the other hand, ridiculed Wilson for his widely seen rant. The video, which has been viewed more than 1.8 million times on Twitter, was mocked by the popular far-right conspiracy theorist known as “Catturd.”

“Has anyone checked on Rick Wilson this morning?” they jokingly questioned.

Has anyone checked on Rick Wilson this morning? 😂 https://t.co/OCVr7CvuV8 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 11, 2023

Some turned the tables by arguing that it was Wilson, not Trump, who was deranged.

“Rick Wilson, founder of the Lincoln Project,” another wrote. “This is the type of unhinged people we are up against.”

Rick Wilson, founder of the Lincoln Project.



This is the type of unhinged people we are up against. https://t.co/BUMaJfWbgq — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) May 11, 2023

Overall, CNN appears to be receiving praise from Trump supporters for, perhaps unwittingly, helping boost their candidate. Progressives, however, have largely criticized the network and have even called for CNN’s new CEO, Chris Licht, to already step down.

Although Licht defended the event in a company conference call on Thursday, numerous employees have pushed back on the network’s decision to host Trump.

Wilson concluded his video by stating that Trump would undoubtedly be the Republican nominee in 2024. Given that his organization has brought in millions by catering to liberals outraged over Trump, you’d think he might be happier about the prospect.

Unless the outrage is the beginning of a new cycle of fundraising.