Massive cache of leaked emails details coordination between anti-trans groups, politicians

Thousands of emails sent and received by conservative lawmakers, activists, doctors, and attorneys that reveal the inner workings of a national anti-trans movement have been leaked online.

The emails, which Mother Jones first reported on Wednesday, were reportedly circulating among activists for some time. But they were published online this week by the Swiss hacker and security researcher maia arson crimew.

The files, which crimew stresses she is merely a publisher of and not the source, include more than 2,600 pages of communications made by South Dakota state Rep. Fred Deutsch between 2019 and 2021.

Many of the discussions, according to analysis by the Daily Dot, center around Deutsch’s work crafting anti-trans legislation in 2019. During one such discussion in August of that year, the lawmaker detailed to nearly 20 anti-trans individuals and organizations the text of a bill that would make it a felony for doctors to provide gender-affirming medical care to anyone under 16.

“I have no doubt this will be an uphill battle when we get to session,” Deutsch wrote. “As always, please do not share this with the media. The longer we can fly under the radar the better.”

Some of the recipients of Deutsch’s emails, such as Vernadette Broyles, the president and general counsel for the Georgia-based law firm known as Child & Parental Rights Campaign, attempted to convince the politician to change the legislation to affect anyone under 18 years of age.

Others such as Andre Van Mol, a member of the small right-wing medical group the American College of Pediatricians, even convinced Deutsch to rewrite some of the bill’s language surrounding restrictions on doctors’ efforts to alter “a child’s perception of their sex.” Van Mol argued that such a restriction could be used against them to stop doctors from trying to persuade transgender children to reject their gender identity.

Speaking with the Daily Dot, crimew stated that she ultimately decided to make the data public given its growing importance.

“I feel like it’s important that this information is out there and available for researchers, both big ones and grassroots activists,” she said. “It’s just an important document that is in the public interest that so far no one has dared to publish in full.”

Politicians including Idaho state Rep. Julianne Young (R), Idaho state Sen. Steve Vick (R), Georgia state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart (R), and now former Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) were also on some of the emails. Organizations such as the Catholic Medical Association, the Christian Medical & Dental Associations, the American College of Pediatricians, and the National Catholic Bioethics Center, among others, were also represented.

Although Deutsch’s legislation failed to become law in 2020, the effort is seen as one of the first prominent moves by legislators to target transgender youth. Since then, anti-trans legislation has sprung up at an unprecedented rate across the U.S.