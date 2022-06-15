On Tuesday, a political action committee released a salacious report claiming that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) had two abortions. Boebert denies it, calling the allegation that she terminated two pregnancies over a decade ago “fake news” and “not true.”

Those who believe American Muckrakers PAC’s claim are calling Boebert, who is openly anti-abortion, a hypocrite. Simultaneously, some of her biggest critics are defending her right to choose.

But regardless, nobody even knows if it’s true.

American Muckrakers is a political action committee that runs the website FireBoebert.com, and its track record lends credence to the claims. It previously targeted Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), an effort that included releasing footage of him jokingly thrusting his nude pelvis into another man’s face in a hotel room bed. Cawthorn lost his primary last month.

Last week, American Muckrakers published an allegation that Boebert was the driver in a serious drunk driving accident in an off-road vehicle weeks before her 2020 primary election. Her son, dog, and then-sister-in-law were reportedly in the vehicle, and the report claims Boebert jumped out after losing control. Her now-former sister-in-law told the PAC that she had to be airlifted to the hospital and that Boebert begged her to keep quiet. Boebert denies it.

On Tuesday, American Muckrakers claimed that Boebert had two abortions, including one at Planned Parenthood, and previously worked as an escort. The PAC claims it learned of the abortions from a confidential source. The freshman congresswoman denies both allegations.

American Muckrakers President David B. Wheeler said in a release, “Lauren Opal Boebert is as big of a hypocrite as Madison Cawthorn. He says one thing and does another. She said she is against abortion but apparently has had at least two abortions.”

The claim exploded on social media, in part because Boebert is very publicly opposed to reproductive freedom.

Abortion is not healthcare. End of story. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 16, 2021

Boebert has also gone after Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood is not healthcare—it’s a blood-stained, money-making machine that prioritizes abortion over care. Over the last decade, breast exams fell 63% and prenatal care fell 72%, while abortions went up 7.7%.



Women deserve better than Planned Parenthood. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) February 22, 2021

Many of Boebert’s critics are defending her right to choose to abort pregnancies. They’re also pointing out that it would be hypocritical to terminate pregnancies and then use her position in Congress to try to take that right from others.

“If Lauren Boebert actually did have two abortions, I’m glad she had access to safe, legal abortion services,” tweeted Nina Turner, a former Democratic state representative in Ohio. “Every person should have that freedom and safety, if they so choose to have an abortion.”

IF Lauren Boebert chose to have two abortions that was her right.



It is NOT her right to take that choice away from anyone else. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 15, 2022

I’m glad Lauren Boebert had the choice and the means to have two abortions. I wish she had the grace and good sense to fight to ensure that others do too 🤷🏻‍♀️ — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 15, 2022

It’s not that Lauren Boebert may have been a sex worker and had two abortions. So what. It’s that, if true, she exercised her right to choose what to do with her own body but for all other women she considers it “infanticide.” pic.twitter.com/mYh4LX6rtM — Scary Larry? (@aintscarylarry) June 15, 2022

If Lauren Boebert did have two abortions, then that is her choice and her business.



However it does make her a flaming hypocrite as she is trying to take that same choice away from others. — Erie Siobhan 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) June 14, 2022

Boebert’s primary is on June 28. Colorado state Sen. Don Coram (R) is challenging her for the nomination.