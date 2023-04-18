‘Trump is woke ya all’: Anti-trans Republicans are turning on Trump after kids hang with Caitlyn Jenner, support Bud Light

Despite the myriad issues America is facing, it seems the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination will center on one topic: Who can lob more vitriol toward the LGBTQ community?

Although Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) hasn’t officially announced, he is widely expected to run against former President Donald Trump. The two have spent the past several months locked in a battle of escalating anti-trans rhetoric.

Now those who are truly dedicated to the cause of “eradicating” what they call transgender ideology think they’ve found a crack in Trump’s stance: Caitlyn Jenner’s recent appearance at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort.

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump appears to have posted the images to Instagram of Jenner, a trans woman, visiting the former president’s current home.

Lara Trump with Caitlyn Jenner at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/IzvKJNPAjV — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 17, 2023

Jenner has stated her support for Trump, and has some stances similar to the right-wing’s anti-trans positions, such as that trans people should not compete is sports corresponding with their chosen gender.

The mere presence of a trans person was enough to cause outrage among right-wingers who have worked themselves into a moral panic over the existence of trans people.

“You’re fighting transgenderism, boycotting companies pushing it on you through people like Dylan Mulvaney. The GOP is compromised by donor money and meanwhile, at Mar-a-Lago,” Pedro L. Gonzalez wrote of Jenner’s visit.

You’re fighting transgenderism, boycotting companies pushing it on you through people like Dylan Mulvaney. The GOP is compromised by donor money and meanwhile, at Mar-a-Lago: https://t.co/FuHWMMT5lO — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) April 17, 2023

Others called out the Trump family for what they view as a pro-trans stance.

“It’s not the ‘GOP establishment’ pushing trans ideology, it’s the Trump family … Trump opposed the NC bathroom bill … Lara Trump just posted a pic with Caitlyn Jenner at Mar-a-Lago … Trump Jr. called for end to the Bud Light boycott,” wrote one commentor.

While Trump’s daughter-in-law was catching flak, Donald Trump Jr. also got backlash for his call to end the Bud Light boycott, which kicked off over its recent commemorative can gifted to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Trump Jr. noted that the company is overall conservative leaning.

“Anheuser-Busch totally shit the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, though, for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this,” Trump said on his podcast.

“The company itself doesn’t participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates … they don’t participate in the same woke garbage that other people in the beer industry actually do, who are significantly worse offenders when I looked into it. But if they do this again, then it’s on them! Then screw them.”

That, combined with Jenner’s visit and Trump’s Truth Social post was enough to convince people that the former president has abandoned the fight against the LGBTQ community.

“it’s interesting seeing the Trump LGBT+ campaign siding with Bud Light, Jenner, AND the Disney groomers. All in one week! Wonder which groomers they’ll go to bat for next week?” wrote one prominent DeSantis supporter in response to Trump’s Truth Social post saying DeSantis’ fight with Disney is a political stunt.

“Trump is woke ya all. Had Caitlyn Jenner and Bud Light at Mar A Lardo this weekend,” said another.

“Here we go folks…you’re told you have to hate trans people. Yet here’s Lara Trump with Caitlyn Jenner at Mar-A-Lagoon the other day,” added one Twitter user.

“Why is HER money and access ok? Cause she is MAGA, that’s all. It’s all about money in MAGA world.”