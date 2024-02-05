‘This is what they’ll do if you step out of line’: Trump fans claim Killer Mike arrested for refusing to endorse Biden

Killer Mike was arrested at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, leading right-wing conspiracy theorists to suggest that his refusal to endorse President Joe Biden was to blame.

The claim began circulating after the rapper, real name Michael Render, was seen being escorted out of the event by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shortly after winning three awards.

Conspiracy theorists attempted to connect the arrest to Killer Mike’s Friday appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher” in which he declined to endorse Biden over former President Donald Trump.

The rapper went on to cite the 1994 crime bill written by Biden, which critics say significantly contributed to mass incarceration. Killer Mike also appeared to hint at his previous support for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V).

“2 days ago on Bill Maher, Killer Mike refused to endorse Biden,” wrote one prominent conspiracy peddler. “Tonight, he was arrested at the Grammys. What is going on?”

Other conspiracy theorists suggested the same as well, arguing that any entertainer who refused to endorse Biden would likely face the same fate as well.

“Killer Mike ARRESTED at the Grammy’s in a huge spectacle just 2 days after refusing to endorse Biden,” the user Tara Bull added. “This is what they’ll do if you step out of line.”

The conspiratorial claim eventually made its way to the Gateway Pundit, a popular blog among Trump supporters.

Readers of the website agreed with the premise without hesitation, while labeling the arrest a shocking display of naked corruption.

“Dems don’t like when you leave the plantation,” one user said.

Yet a statement from the LAPD on Sunday night suggested that Killer Mike’s arrest was related to an issue that took place at the awards show.

“On Sunday, 4 February, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court,” a statement said. “The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released.”

The rapper was released from jail just one hour after being booked and is set to appear before a judge on Feb. 29.

According to Page Six, Killer Mike “allegedly knocked down a security officer after he did not move away fast enough in the pouring rain.” Representatives for the rapper have not yet commented on the alleged altercation.

When news of the alleged altercation broke, many conspiracy theorists began to backtrack on their initial claims. Some Trump supporters even admonished those who pushed the unfounded allegation.

“What’s going on is that Killer Mike was involved in an altercation at the Grammys and was arrested, booked for misdemeanor battery and then released,” one user said in response to Posobiec. “Nothing to do with Biden.”

For years, Killer Mike has been vocal not only about his political views but about his issues with Biden as well.