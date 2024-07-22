Kamala Harris kicks off 2024 bid with ‘Brat’-inspired rebrand—and a plug from Charli XCX

Vice President Kamala Harris leaned into Charli XCX’s “Brat” green as she kicked off her presidential campaign on Sunday—and her fans can’t get enough of it.

The new X account representing her campaign displays a lime green banner with “kamala hq” written in lowercase. The shade and the font mirror the latest studio album by English singer Charli XCX.

The singer seems to have no problem with Harris taking inspiration from her, writing on Sunday: “kamala IS brat.”

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

The launch of the KamalaHQ X account came the same day that President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 race and would back Harris to succeed him as the Democratic nominee.

And Harris already appears to be leaning into memes and themes that may appeal to younger voters.

In addition to using the Brat green, Harris’ campaign bio simply states “providing context,” a reference to the coconut tree meme that has followed her since 2023, when she quoted her mother asking “‘You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’”

“You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” Harris said at the time.

Harris’ early campaign branding choices are thrilling young fans.

“brat vote secured,” quipped 27-year-old Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) in response to Charli XCX’s post.

“if kamala sells merch that says ‘coconut tree’ in the brat font she’ll raise 1 mil in under 24 hours easy,” joked one person.

“Absolutely LIVING for the fact that some gen z digital staffers clearly had to explain the importance of this specific shade of lime green to a bunch of ops today,” another person wrote alongside screenshots of the “Brat” green shade.

“brat kamala is the real dark brandon,” quipped someone else.

CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in with a joke of her own as well, writing: “electoral politics [+] brat summer. My skill sets finally collide.”

electoral politics 🤝 brat summer



My skill sets finally collide. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) July 22, 2024

The Harris-Brat crossover has also drawn a range of Brat-style video edits and memes from supporters, which first began after Biden’s poor debate performance last month.

If Kamala Harris doesn’t come out at the convention to the Brat Coconut Tree remix is it really worth it? pic.twitter.com/k1cEzZTSk7 — HAYLEY (@hayley_g) July 21, 2024

The 2024 Presidential Debate pic.twitter.com/L6DoEghFTq — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) July 21, 2024

And some Democrats are convinced that Charli XCX’s endorsement of Harris will spur young voters’ support.

“The amount this single tweet may have just done for the youth vote is not insignificant,” wrote David Hogg.

“this tweet will reach more young people than a million dollar cable ad,” echoed one progressive staffer.

“this tweet is worth more than biden’s endorsement,” joked someone else.

