‘Legend’: Small child hams it up on C-SPAN while congressman gives impassioned pro-Trump speech

A small child in Congress became an internet sensation as he smiled widely at C-SPAN cameras while the station broadcast an speech by Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.).

While Rose talked, the kid shifted to be more in view of the cameras then made a series of goofy faces.

The C-SPAN clip was posted on X by Aaron Fritschner, Rep. Don Beyer’s (D-Va.) deputy chief of staff. In the video, Rose condemns former President Donald Trump’s recent felony New York conviction for paying off an adult film star during the 2016 election.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to address the terrible precedent set in our country four days ago,” Rose said. “Using the justice system to engage in a politically driven prosecution and now conviction of a major political party nominee running for president.”

During it, a red-headed boy sitting behind Rose started smiling at the camera. And as Rose spoke about the tradition of “settling political differences at the ballot box,” the kid started sticking his tongue out and rolling his eyes. Then, he pretended to die and hung his head with his tongue out comically.

“So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again,” Fritschner tweeted about the video.

So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again pic.twitter.com/1MT81CS440 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) June 3, 2024

Fritschner’s tweet went viral. Many X users seemed to enjoy it as much as he did.

“Legend,” an X user wrote.

“When cameras first got brought into the House, Tip O’Neill was adamant that they be at fixed positions and angles, so members would know to stay *out* of those zones if they didn’t want to be on the screen,” another person said. “This kid took the opposite route, seized his opportunity.”

“The kid is still better behaved than Marjorie Taylor Greene,” another X user quipped.

Please have that kid behind all GOP speeches.



Lol. — 🇺🇸Voting Rights or Bust 🇺🇸 ✍️ (@eturleye) June 3, 2024

In the wake of Trump’s conviction, some have made jokes at the former president’s expense, while others—like Rose—have been outraged by it.

It seems like if this kid could vote, he’d probably be in the former camp.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.