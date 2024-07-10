Did Joe Biden just tell a NATO general he was sleeping with his wife?

Conservatives are spreading the claim that President Joe Biden admitted to sleeping with another man’s wife during his speech at NATO’s 75th anniversary summit on Tuesday.

In clips circulating on social media, Biden is alleged to have made the remark while referencing NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. But he seems more likely to have said something else.

Specifically, Biden is accused of saying that he was “fucking your wife” as Stoltenberg can be seen smiling just feet away on stage.

Biden:



"I realized I was fvckin’ your wife"?



🔊

pic.twitter.com/ruDdQ5r7Me — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 10, 2024

The footage, multiple versions of which were shared from sources such as Fox News and the White House, soon went viral and racked up millions of views.

Most conservatives spreading the claim responded with astonishment, arguing that Biden had eclipsed his previous missteps while speaking publicly.

“I recorded this myself by rewinding the live coverage. It is not edited,” one user said. “That is the gaffe to beat all gaffes!!! Right as he’s giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom too.”

HOLY SHIT JOE BIDEN ACTUALLY JUST SAID THIS AT THE NATO SUMMIT!!!



He literally said “I was fucking your wife”.



I recorded this myself by rewinding the live coverage. It is not edited.



That is the gaffe to beat all gaffes!!!



Right as he’s giving him the Presidential Medal… pic.twitter.com/YAIMDCRHXp — latornada (@nikkihodgdon) July 10, 2024

At the event, Biden surprised the general in another way, awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Russian propagandist accounts on X, such as @RUnews, also helped the claim reach countless users.

“Biden can’t speak anymore.. mumbles something* then suddenly it‘s fucking your wife,” the account wrote. “mumbles again and laughs..”

Biden can’t speak anymore..



mumbles something*



then suddenly



it‘s fucking your wife



mumbles again and laughs.. pic.twitter.com/UFWyeOHZ8D — Russian Market (@runews) July 9, 2024

Many aimed to prove that the video hadn’t been edited by linking to versions of the clip hosted by media outlets.

“That clip of Biden saying ‘I realize…I was fuckin your wife… I personally ask you to extend your service… forgive me’ is in fact real,” another X subscriber wrote. “Unless Fox News edited the video themselves.”

That clip of Biden saying "I realise…I was fuckin your wife… I personally ask you to extend your service… forgive me" is infact real. Unless Fox News edited the video themselves.



Here's the original source video – go to 12:07 in the clip:https://t.co/MIyMen0CMZ



I've… pic.twitter.com/yAcMRaKGcE — Phil Harper (@phillyharper) July 10, 2024

Although it is true that the clip was not edited, Biden did not claim to have slept with Stoltenberg’s wife.

What does the Biden NATO wife clip say?

Biden instead says: “Mr. Secretary, you’ve guided this alliance through one of the most consequential periods in its history. I realize I—as I was talking to your wife—I personally asked you to extend your service. Forgive me.”

In other words, Biden was apologizing for asking Stoltenberg to remain at NATO, something he seems to have been reminded of in talking to Stoltenberg’s wife, perhaps before the event. A transcript of Biden’s remark is openly available from the White House.

At least a few accounts on X, which has yet to add a Community Note to the false tweets, attempted to correct the record.

Footage of his NATO address has gone viral, with people thinking that Biden said, “I realized I was f**king your wife.”



In fact, he said, “I realized I was talking to your wife,” as he spoke about asking NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to extend his term by a year. pic.twitter.com/81AuJD9WLx — Royal FM 94.3 Kigali (@RoyalFMRwanda) July 10, 2024

Biden’s trouble enunciating and speaking loudly has long been an issue, but it appears to have gotten so bad that at least one reporter said they’ve begun using translation headsets during overseas trips to increase the volume of Biden’s voice.

And while criticisms of Biden’s current cognitive abilities are valid, many, especially those on the right, continue to latch onto false claims regarding the president. Earlier this week, thousands of TikTokers claimed that the White House had used artificial intelligence to produce a fake Biden phone interview.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.