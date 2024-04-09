The old theory Joe Biden is secretly Jim Carrey is finding new life on TikTok

A wild anti-Biden conspiracy just resurfaced: that the U.S. president is none other than actor Jim Carrey.

It’s not the first time that claim has circulated. However, a new image of a mashed-up Carrey-Biden face is adding fuel to the discussion.

The resurgence in the theory appears to have been spurred by two TikTok videos posted by “fittestflatearther,” in which he shares the image and videos of Carrey and Biden side by side and notes that “they fall identically.”

Though the videos culminate with the creator quickly dubbing the content satire, he racked up over a thousand comments—many of which unironically promoted the conspiracy Biden is played by an actor—as well as reposts in which it was presented in a serious light.

“you are correct it’s an actor but not sure it’s Jim Carrey,” one user commented.

“in America anything is possible.its a 50/50for me,” wrote another.

The Carrey-Biden conspiracy was quickly mocked by detractors on social media, with one quipping that “Just because Biden gives Fire Marshall Bill energy does not mean he is Jim Carrey.”

“I hope the Academy ignores the politics and gives him the Oscar,” joked someone else.

“You can’t deny they both have faces. Coincidence? Unlikely!” posted another person.

Some people dismissed the conspiracy’s veracity due to Carrey’s short stint in 2020 as Biden on Saturday Night Live, which garnered mixed reviews.

“Hm. No. I mean, we saw Jim Carrey do a Biden impression on SNL a few times and it was less than good,” one user wrote. “Like even if he did it badly on purpose, it was still not good enough to be convincingly bad.”

The theory that one, or multiple, actors covertly stand in for Biden is a frequent conspiracy touted by the QAnon crowd. And it’s not the first time Carrey’s name has been broached.

The conspiracy specifically reached a fever pitch in 2022, after the political comedy duo Good Liars highlighted an interview with a woman who said she believes Biden is being played by several masked actors.

“I mean there’s several different people playing Joe Biden at this point, and when he fell up the stairs going up the airplane, I myself think that was Jim Carrey,” the woman said, claiming that the infamous fall—which has been used by critics Biden to call into question his fitness—was actually Carrey “being silly by falling up the stairs three different times.”

That clip even prompted Carrey to respond to the conspiracies, though the actor had only a two-word reaction.

“Oh dear,” he posted from his now-deleted Twitter account.

