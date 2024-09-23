Jeremy Fragrance, the cologne king of TikTok, endorses Trump

German social media perfume phenom Jeremy Fragrance endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, according to a post on his X account on Monday.

“Wanted to Gift Donald Trump This Book And not Just do a Picture, I Enjoy that He Mentions God And Christianity and If I Could Vote I Would Vote For Him,” Fragrance, whose real name is Daniel Schütz, though he was born Daniel Średziński in Poland, wrote.

In the attached picture, he mugs for the camera in front of Trump speaking in the background. Schütz is holding a paperback book titled “The Complete Words of Jesus Only.”

Schütz came to online fame on the back of high-energy videos of himself reviewing fragrances and spouting iconic, memable catch phrases like “POWER” at the top of his lungs.

He’s racked up almost 10 million followers on TikTok, 3.3 million on Instagram, and 2.5 million on YouTube.

On Instagram, he posted a video of himself holding up the book for Trump.

Schütz describes himself as “The Number 1 Fragrance Icon That Follows The Teachings Of Jesus,” and frequently posts Bible quotes alongside positive influencer messages.

“Im A Professional Feel Good Person So Do What I Do To Feel Good, Be Baptized Christian And Belive In Jesus Christ And Read The John Gospel A Lot,” reads one recent post from Schütz on Instagram.

The book Schütz was trying to give to Trump is pretty much what it says on the cover: all of Jesus’ words from the Bible in a bound copy, with quotes taken from the American Standard Version from the four Gospels, as well as the book of Acts and Revelation.

Schütz didn’t immediately respond to questions asking if he’d managed to get a copy into Trump’s hands.

And while some people praised the coveted Jeremy Fragrance endorsement—with varying degrees of irony—others were disappointed to see him stumping for Trump.

“Rare miss Jeremy,” posted one Instagram commenter. “I don’t think you’re informed enough to weigh in on American politics.”

“Jeremy what about your feminist and gay rights posts,” added another, a reference to clips that went viral of him talking about his experience with the gay community, which he says he likes.

But other posters were less interested in the politics of it and really only had one question: “What fragrance was he wearing Jeremy?” asked one poster on X.

“Jeremy pls sniff trump and suggest him a fragrance as well,” suggested another poster on Instagram.

