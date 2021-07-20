Jeff Bezos wearing a stetson hat

CNBC Television/YouTube

Bezos admits Amazon worker exploitation essentially funded his space trip

Where else could the money have gone?

David Covucci 

David Covucci

Tech

Published Jul 20, 2021

Analysis

Featured Video Hide

Fresh off his short sojourn into the stratosphere in his shaft-like spacecraft, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sat down for a laudatory session with the press to praise himself and his efforts.

Advertisement Hide

But during it, he let something slip.

Bezos today became the first civilian to privately fund a trip above the Karman Line, when a rocket by his company Blue Origin took him and three others to the edge of the Earth.

Bezos sunk an estimated $5.5 billion into the venture, and after he landed, he said he couldn’t have done it without people shoveling money into his massive e-commerce site.

“I want to thank every Amazon employee, and every Amazon customer, because you guys paid for all this … thank you from the bottom of my heart very much,” Bezos said.

Advertisement Hide

The thanks to every Amazon customer is… whatever. The millions and millions of people who choose to use Amazon have known for years they were fueling Bezos’ absurd wealth and continue to choose to. Congrats, they got a knockoff Instant Pot for $59.99, 48 hours after they felt the urge to have one, and Bezo got to build a rocket.

But thanking workers is quite innervating. Amazon workers are subjected to brutal and hostile worker conditions, environments Bezos supports and fosters.

That $5.5 billion he used didn’t come thanks to Amazon workers, it came because Bezos chose to work them practically to death for $15 an hour.

They didn’t ask for that money to not go into their paychecks; their CEO decided it was more important for him to have than for tens of thousands of people to be lifted out of precarious work and life situations.

Advertisement Hide

It was, essentially, saying the quiet part out loud.

Advertisement Hide

Of course, this is all no longer even Bezos’ problem. He stepped down as CEO earlier this month.

Read more viral politics stories

Trump busted for copy-and-pasting promo material while praising a Fox News host’s book
Ted Cruz attacked Dems for leaving Texas—is immediately reminded that he fled for Cancun
‘Stupidity has a champion in Colorado’: Lauren Boebert posts, quickly deletes, tweet downplaying COVID Delta variant
‘What’s going on with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s feet?’: QAnon congresswoman posts feet on main, gets roasted
Jeff Bezos’ space rocket looks like a straight-up d*ck
Advertisement Hide

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 20, 2021, 12:28 pm CDT

David Covucci

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley. His work has appeared in Vice, the Huffington Post, Jezebel, Gothamist, and other publications. He is particularly interested in hearing any tips you have. Reach out at [email protected]

David Covucci