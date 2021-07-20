Jeff Bezos’ space rocket looks like a straight-up d*ck

To the glee of millions watching on the internet who believe him to be the apogee of everything wrong with American inequality, Jeff Bezos launched a rocket carrying himself into space.

And it looked like he was sitting in a giant fucking dick.

Bezos has amassed a fortune unseen in human history and has become a villain online for those who see his ethos of unfettered capitalism and consumption as the root of many of society’s evils.

So when a video of his rocket launch started playing on networks everywhere—which he personally funded to the tune of $5.5 billion—some were filled with joy that the world’s richest man was stepping into the cockpit of, well, a big-ass cock.

Bezos going to space in a penis pic.twitter.com/XNkEYtPW6Q — sebasha ♻ (@sebasha27) July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos is a coward and a nerd for not also giving his dick-rocket a nutsack. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 20, 2021

Everyone: please give back to society



Bezos: JUST GONNA PUT MY BIG OLE DICK INTO SPACE pic.twitter.com/06sr8KJDUo — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos decided to perform his dick-measuring space flight in a penis shaped rocket. pic.twitter.com/DSPXidauDz — JAKE (@USMC_O311) July 20, 2021

I just watched Jeff Bezos fly into space in a dick-shaped rocket several months after getting a divorce. Billionaires' midlife crises are messed up, man. — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) July 20, 2021

You may have a company worth a full trillion dollars, the literal black heart of a supervillain, and the ability to self-fund a trip to space… but if your rocket looks like a dick, you’re gonna be roasted.