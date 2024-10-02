‘Freezes like he’s buffering’: Tim Walz was a nervous wreck to kick off the VP debate

The first and likely only vice presidential debate between Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) kicked off Tuesday night—and people decided in just minutes in that Walz was too nervous.

Featured Video

“Tim Walz looks like he’s going to vomit on himself,” Meghan McCain said at the start of the debate.

“Walz nervous. Unsteady. JD – absolutely perfect first answer,” echoed commentator Megyn Kelly.

“Tim Walz is shaking in his boots on national television lmao,” echoed one pro-Trump account.

Advertisement

Tim Walz is shaking in his boots on national television lmao pic.twitter.com/lbvjghhZ5R — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 2, 2024

Others dinged the governor for stumbling through his first answer.

“Moderator: ‘Tim Walz, your thoughts?’ Tim Walz: ‘I uh. And uh. Uh. Also uh. Uh.’ Moderator: ‘Thank you,’” quipped one person.

“Walz frequently freezes like he’s buffering on a slow WiFi connection,” swiped someone else.

Advertisement

“Why does Walz look like he wants to cry,” another critic quipped.

Why does Walz look like he wants to cry pic.twitter.com/Ll4Kku8xSZ — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) October 2, 2024

The right-wing Daily Wire similarly swiped at Walz, sharing a still image of Walz appearing concerned at the outset of the debate.

Walz at the VP debate: pic.twitter.com/0a2J79LmDS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 2, 2024

Advertisement

Another person pointed to betting odds on Walz winning the debate on the prediction marketplace Polymarket sinking in real-time.

“That was fast: Walz just cratered to 38%,” the X user wrote.

But as Walz appeared to get into more of a rhythm, the odds on Polymarket ticked upward to 52%—still well below the 62% odds with which he entered the debate.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



