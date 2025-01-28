Trump blasted for ‘releasing dangerous criminals’ after pardoned Jan. 6 rioter killed in altercation with police

A recently pardoned Jan. 6 Capitol rioter was shot and killed in a traffic stop in Jasper County, Indiana.

Featured Video

Matthew Huttle, 42, was pulled over on State Road 14 by Indiana State Police on Jan. 27.

Huttle was in possession of a firearm during the stop.

According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop led to a police officer attempting to arrest Huttle.

Advertisement

An altercation ensued, where police say Huttle resisted and struggled with the officer. The officer then shot and killed Huttle.

Huttle was pardoned by President Donald Trump on the first day of his second term, part of the blanket clemency given to roughly 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

During the riot, Huttle entered the U.S. Capitol for 10 minutes. He later agreed to a plea deal, serving six months in prison and being released in July.

But another individual in Huttle’s family faced more serious charges. His uncle, Dale Huttle, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a police officer with a flagpole during the riot.

Advertisement

The officer involved in the traffic stop shooting has been placed on administrative leave per department policy, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

The blanket pardons were used against Trump by detractors, who slammed them for their soft-on-crime nature, following years of GOP outrage over liberal criminal justice reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s death

“Trump is releasing Dangerous Criminals to our streets,” wrote a poster on Bluesky.

Another said it could be a windfall for Democrats.

Advertisement

“Wait for the stats to accumulate for a little bit and then run hysterical ads about all the criminals trump released,” they wrote.

Some have morbidly celebrated Huttle’s death as a result, calling the traffic stop killing “justice.”

Said one X user, “They’re all so arrogant, they don’t feel the laws apply to them. Pride comes before the fall, just sit back and watch it all play out.”

Trump supporters were more skeptical. Reacting to the shooting, one user expressed their doubts and called for the release of bodycam footage to see if the encounter was justified, an ironic twist given the right’s frequent dismissal of complaints about police shootings.

Advertisement

But Huttle wasn’t the only pardoned Jan. 6 rioter to face further run-ins with police.

In the aftermath of Trump’s mass pardon, another Jan. 6 rioter has also been arrested.

Daniel Ball was arrested in Florida for illegal possession of firearms.

And David Daniel is being investigated, despite his pardon, due to previous allegations of child pornography possession and child exploitation.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.