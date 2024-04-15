‘Iranian terror cell’ fears pushed by same crowd who claimed secret Hamas agents were in the U.S.

Conservatives are raising the alarm over the unfounded belief that Iran is preparing to activate “sleeper cells” in the U.S.

The prominent X user DC_Draino helped the claim go viral on Sunday in response to a post regarding immigration from right-wing commentator Jack Posobiec.

“Are we about to see Iran activate terror cells within America filled with jihadis that came across our open border?” he asked.

Are we about to see Iran activate terror cells within America filled with jihadis that came across our open border? https://t.co/zfot1i5iC2 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 14, 2024

The suggestion stems from an attack on Sunday that saw Iran and its proxies in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen launch dozens of ballistic missiles and UAVs into Israel in response to an Israel attack on Iran’s embassy in Syria. The majority of the attack was intercepted by U.S. warships in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Israel threatened a counterattack in response, although the U.S., not wanting to get dragged further into the conflict, declined to back the nation.

Supporters of DC_Draino agreed, even going as far as to repeat the motto “See Something, Say Something” from the Department of Homeland Security.

“STAY ALERT EVERY AMERICAN! See something; say something!!!!” one user said.

Another user claimed that they would be running for the hills in order to avoid an Iranian sneak attack.

“I suspect that’s coming. I’m heading to the mountains for a while,” the user said. “Get OUT of cities and stay out of crowds.”

Yet despite no credible public evidence indicating an impending terror attack on behalf of Iran, conservatives remain convinced that such an attack is just around the corner.

“My father-in-law said the exact same thing,” another added. “Keep your guns close and your family closer.”

But others argued that an attack was more likely to come from Israel. Many are convinced that Israel will carry out an attack on U.S. soil and blame it on Iran in order to pull the U.S. further into the conflict.

“The only way the US gets involved is if a substantial attack occurs on its soil,” the user Honkimus Maximus said. “And there is only one group that directly benefits this outcome now that the US has declined to get involved against Iran.”

The only way the US gets involved is if a substantial attack occurs on its soil.



And there is only one group that directly benefits this outcome now that the US has declined to get involved against Iran. https://t.co/OsaN1vYRJ0 — Honkimus Maximus 🎷🍆 (@Maximus_Honkmus) April 14, 2024

Claims that an attack would be used to delay the 2024 presidential election were also widespread among those who believe the last election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“Just in time for it to be too dangerous to have an election,” one user said.

Yet amidst the fear, some argued that everything in the world would be set right if Trump were to win the upcoming election. Some even applauded their belief that Trump would execute anyone in the U.S. deemed to be a traitor.

“Lucky 45 can switch this movie into GOOD mode and start the trials & hangings…” the user said.

Lucky 45 can switch this movie into GOOD mode and start the trials & hangings… https://t.co/2uZaZLJNWk — rob (@n8RtEnKxHYMSTHh) April 14, 2024

Unsurprisingly, users made the same claims in October by suggesting that a terror attack could take place after Hamas launched an assault on Israel, saying Palestinian terrorists would sneak in through the U.S. border and launch a similar strike.

Nearly six months later and no such attack has occurred.

“What if this open border invasion is being exploited by terrorists to infiltrate and spread throughout the United States?” he questioned. “And what if they’re planning to start attacking American civilians in the lead up to the 2024 election?”

What if this open border invasion is being exploited by terrorists to infiltrate and spread throughout the United States?



And what if they’re planning to start attacking American civilians in the lead up to the 2024 election?



Over 8 million illegal aliens have flooded America… pic.twitter.com/oVs1Nda3Sa — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 27, 2023

While geopolitical tensions are undoubtedly high, and a dangerous escalation with Iran is a very real possibility, the claims being spread about an impending attack are not based on any actual evidence.

