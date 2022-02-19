‘But how??’: Viral TikTok shows inmates allegedly being served In-N-Out in prison, sparking debate

A viral video showing what appears to be a prison inmate with a massive order of food from In-N-Out Burger has sparked widespread debate on TikTok.

The clip, which was uploaded to the platform by @juanlo81096743914 late last month, has been seen more than 140,000 times and continues to draw in perplexed users from across the app.

The footage appears to show at least 25 burgers from the food establishment inside a cell alongside numerous hashtags such as #lifeinprison and #lockedup.

Many users appeared confused over how an inmate would be able to obtain such a large quantity of food.

“But how??” one user asked.

Others were just happy that at least some prisoners appeared to be eating well.

“Damn bro Eating better than me lmfao,” another added.

Although @juanlo81096743914 is staying tight-lipped about his location, the user revealed in a separate video that he was locked up at a minimum security camp.

Another user noted that it is sometimes possible in such facilities to order outside food.

“In California prisons it’s called a food sale and if you got money on your books you can order,” the user said. “[S]ometimes it’s Domino’s or PizzaHut or In-N-Out.”

In response to another comment, @juanlo81096743914 alleged that he obtained outside food with either cash or CashApp.

The Daily Dot was unable to reach @juanlo81096743914 for comment.

Some users argued that inmates deserved to eat well regardless of their crime.

“[T]hey deserve to have this they made mistakes got caught they still human enjoy,” the commenter wrote.

But others seemed to appear less than impressed by the fast food, which is arguably a large step-up from what is normally served in detention facilities.

“Stay out of jail and you can have hamburgers every day,” one TikToker said.

The video is just one of close to 30 that have been uploaded by @juanlo81096743914. Other videos show the inmate cooking up everything from shrimp and lobster to sausage and tacos.

