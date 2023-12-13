‘Trump’s own children sat for hours’: Republicans fume over Hunter Biden holding press conference, skipping deposition

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was in Washington D.C. today where he was scheduled to be interviewed by the GOP-led House Oversight Committee, which is investigating Biden as a part of impeachment proceedings. Tomorrow, the House will vote on whether to proceed with that impeachment inquiry.

Instead of sitting for his private deposition, Biden talked to reporters on Capitol Hill, making rare public statements about the investigations into him and his family that have dogged him for years

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a private Chinese businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist,” Hunter Biden said.

Hunter Biden: "Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business … during my battle with addiction, my parents were there for me. They literally saved my life … to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd" pic.twitter.com/J8W7vTIMPT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2023

Hunter Biden, along with Joe Biden’s brother James and other members of Biden’s family and his alleged associates, were subpoenaed at the beginning of November to testify about alleged influence peddling. Hunter was supposed to testify today at 9:30am.

“We expect to depose the president’s son, and then we are more than happy to have a public hearing with him,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said to the press after Biden’s statement, also outlining plans to hold Hunter Biden in contempt for refusing to comply with the subpoena.

Hunter’s statement quickly drew condemnation from Republicans on X, who claimed a double standard in how Hunter Biden was treating the subpoena compared to how former President Donald Trump’s children reacted to being called for testimony by Democratic investigations.

“President Trump’s own children sat for hours of depositions after being subpoenaed countless times by the Democrats,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), calling for a contempt proceeding against him.

Rather than follow the lawful subpoena for a deposition issued by Chairman @RepJamesComer, Hunter Biden decided to play circus outside the Capitol this morning.



President Trump’s own children sat for hours of depositions after being subpoenaed countless times by the Democrats.… pic.twitter.com/tXNgX5miSO — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 13, 2023

“Predicted this would happen weeks ago,” posted @StOrMyN22133081. “No way are dems going to follow the law on anything. And the DOJ will back them up.”

Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) also called for contempt proceedings against Hunter Biden.

🚨BREAKING: Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan announce plan to hold Hunter Biden in CONTEMPT after refusing to comply with subpoena for closed-door deposition pic.twitter.com/Qz8SK9w6PK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 13, 2023

But that quickly drew backlash online, with people pointing out that Jordan had defied subpoenas issued by the January 6th Committee against him.

“Gym Jordan defied a congressional subpoena and you didn’t say jack,” @ArtCandee wrote in response to Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s post. “Your selective outrage and hypocrisy is pitiful, Marge.”

Gym Jordan defied a congressional subpoena and you didn’t say jack. Your selective outrage and hypocrisy is pitiful, Marge. 🤦‍♀️ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 13, 2023

Other posters slammed the impeachment effort as a sham, pointing to a statement by Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) obtained by Rolling Stone.

When asked what Republicans hope to gain from an impeachment inquiry, Nehls replied, “All I can say is Donald J. Trump 2024, baby.”